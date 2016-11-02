A Creative, Colorful World

Creativity, expression, inspiration—these words kept popping into my head while working on this year’s arts issue. As we compiled information about the many sculptures of The 330—of which we were able to only show a sampling—our editorial team discussed what each piece of art meant to us. Unsurprisingly, everyone had a different answer. Love, hate, indifference, confusion and awe were all floating through the air.

I’ll be honest—I’m not a huge fan of modern art. My favorite artists all left this world behind at least 100 years before I ever hit the scene. Impressionism is about as modern as my tastes ever go. Swirls of color, figures just barely blurred around the edges have fascinated me for years. The details were there, but slightly fuzzed so that the viewer could fill in the gaps with their own vision. However, it’s been years since I last went to an art gallery and quietly spent time with those beloved soft paintings of the past. Instead, I push through every day’s routine just like the many other business-casual-clad working folks around me. It can feel like there is no spare time to look at art and just feel calm. Thinking about art this month, I was surprised to realize that I wasn’t missing those favored framed paintings of the past—instead I noticed that they had partially been replaced by the art I see every day.

Our office is located down in the valley, and we are fortunate enough to have two Don Drumm installations in our building. Their black and tan swirls always remind me of compressed layers of rock that we once studied in geology class. Those striped specimens took years upon years upon years to create. Thinking about the natural connection to the artwork on our lobby wall, I feel calm for some reason. Perhaps it is the idea that time continues on and every day becomes just another part of the layers of our life. Maybe I just like swirled lines. Either way, pacing back and forth in front of those works of art every day helps calm my mind.

Sculpture is fascinating because it can be so many things to so many people. More than anything, it is creativity in solid form. An idea that began in the back of someone’s mind, sprung forth and now is right in front of me. Whether it matches your artistic inclinations or not doesn’t matter; what is important is the fact that creativity is a part of our world. Without it, the world would be a pretty bland place. Because of it, we have music to dance to, art to gaze at, paint to splatter and a colorful world to enjoy.

Finding a little fun in this world is vital. At least, my inner-kid keeps telling me it is. This month we have a little look ahead to fall and all of the fabulously fun things you can do this autumn. I highly recommend checking out a drive-in movie theater. They seem to be fading into the past, so go make some memories at one with your family while you can. We also have a special section introducing newcomers at The University of Akron to the area in this issue. As a transplant myself, I know that there is so much to see and learn about in the Greater Akron area. It took me years to find my favorite spot in the metro parks, really dive into the local cuisine and find the small adventures that made me fall in love with this area. Hopefully, the incoming class of new students will enjoy the journey and make their own wonderful memories in this great spot on the map. If you know an incoming freshman, a recent transplant to the area or are feeling adventurous yourself, dive into the guide.