The Lightweight Champion of Ohio

× Expand photo courtesy of The University of Akron Archival Services and Summit Memory Project, Akron-Summit County Public Library

This black-and-white photographic negative from the late 1940s or early 1950s shows African-American boxer Dave Marsh, of Akron, posing with his Lightweight Champion of Ohio belt.

The negative is part of the Opie Evans Papers, which consist of approximately 40 cubic feet of archival materials documenting the life and work of African-American photographer, publisher and businessman Opie Evans of Akron.

These materials can be found in The University of Akron Archival Services, a division of University Libraries, in Room LL10 of the Polsky Building in downtown Akron. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.