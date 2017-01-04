× 1 of 7 Expand Picasa Lisa & Mike McClain & Joyce Kelleman × 2 of 7 Expand Picasa Bruce & Joanne Manning & Jamie Farr × 3 of 7 Expand Picasa Gary & Kay Rasor × 4 of 7 Expand Picasa Mark & Kim Belzer × 5 of 7 Expand Picasa Mary Ellen Ahern & Susan Dark × 6 of 7 Expand Picasa Paula R. Chesser & Cathie McGannon × 7 of 7 Expand Picasa Prev Next

On November 17, 2016 Paula Chesser’s clients, family and friends attended her Autumn Celebration—an event that celebrates continuous and successful relationships, and adds some extra cheer to the holiday season. Guests mingled the evening away at Portage Country Club while enjoying an array of tasty treats and the company of good friends.

Paula’s team hosts a variety of fun and educational events throughout the year. To learn more, visit paulachesser.com.