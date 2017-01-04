Autumn Celebration

Lisa & Mike McClain & Joyce Kelleman.jpg

Lisa & Mike McClain & Joyce Kelleman

Bruce & Joanne Manning & Jamie Farr.JPG

Bruce & Joanne Manning & Jamie Farr

Gary & Kay Rasor.jpg

Gary & Kay Rasor

Mark & Kim Belzer.jpg

Mark & Kim Belzer

Mary Ellen Ahern & Susan Dark.jpg

Mary Ellen Ahern & Susan Dark

Paula R. Chesser & Cathie McGannon.jpg

Paula R. Chesser & Cathie McGannon

Steve Tyson & Colin Baker.jpg

On November 17, 2016 Paula Chesser’s clients, family and friends attended her Autumn Celebration—an event that celebrates continuous and successful relationships, and adds some extra cheer to the holiday season. Guests mingled the evening away at Portage Country Club while enjoying an array of tasty treats and the company of good friends.

Paula’s team hosts a variety of fun and educational events throughout the year. To learn more, visit paulachesser.com.

