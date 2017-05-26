Chasing Away Rainy Day Blues

April showers can sometimes bring May flowers, but othertimes they just bring more rain. Damp spring weather doesn’t have to dampen your spirits, though, when The 330 has so many indoor adventures awaiting you. From high energy excitement to high elevation visuals, from handmade art to handfuls of cards, these fun diversions will help you forget all about the gloomy skies and make sunny memories, no matter what Mother Nature brings.
photo by Tylar Sutton
photo by Tylar Sutton
photo by Tylar Sutton
Hoover-Price Planetarium
800 McKinley Monument Dr. N.W., Canton | 330-455-7043 | mckinleymuseum.org/exhibits/hoover-price-planetarium
“ It’s a lot of fun to be able to look up at the sky and know where you are,” says Dave Richards, Director of the Hoover-Price Planetarium in Canton. Part of the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, the planetarium offers a unique way to spend a rainy afternoon.
Many schoolchildren visit the planetarium on field trips, but most adults have either never been or haven’t gone since childhood, says Richards. A retired social worker, Richards built his own telescope at age 15 and was fascinated by the Buhl Planetarium in Pittsburgh while growing up. The public showings Richards develops change frequently to cover interests such as new or reclassified interstellar bodies, the identification of constellations, and the human relationship to the universe.
“ Sunday we do a program called Dark, about how we feel about the dark, our responses to it,” he says. This can freak some people out, he says, especially if they’ve never experienced the true night sky with no light pollution.
Leaning back in the dark, seeing lights and shapes move across the space above you, it’s easy to imagine what it might have been like hundreds of years ago when people read the night sky like a map. An afternoon in the planetarium can be a great way to alter one’s perspective for a while. “It’s not the night sky,” Richards says, “but it’s a good rendition.”
Graham Smith
Graham Smith
Graham Smith
Graham Smith
Graham Smith
Graham Smith
The Malted Meeple
5100 Darrow Rd., Hudson | 330-655-6919 | www.maltedmeeple.com
You’re a medieval merchant who must move your goods for sale into Nottingham. The corrupt sheriff blocks your way. You hand him a pouch containing some cards. Will he accept your bluff about what’s inside? Will he inspect the pouch, perhaps fining you for its contents? What do you know about the person playing this role and how they will negotiate their next move?
That’s how many of the “above the table” games proceed at the Malted Meeple in Hudson, the first board game café in Northeast Ohio. “Play doesn’t take place on the table, like checkers or chess,” says co-owner and life-long role-playing fanatic Jim Reed. “What’s more important is how you’re interacting with others.”
Whether you’re playing Scrabble or Settlers of Catan, social interaction is the true name of the game at the Meeple. Kids from about age 7 to teens, twenty-somethings, parents and grandparents can all find an intriguing game to help them escape a dreary afternoon—perhaps accompanied by a thick milkshake or a craft beer.
But don’t mistake the Meeple for a bar. “The bar side is not why we’re there,” Reed says. “It’s there to support the gaming, [to] provide a comfortable environment to enjoy time with family and friends.”
The next time rain dampens your day, leave the iPads at home, put the phones away, and rediscover the fun of imagining a whole different world. “My favorite thing about the Malted Meeple is the opportunity for people to spend time together without electronics,” Reed says.
Graham Smith
Graham Smith
Brunswick Skate Station
1261 N. Industrial Parkway, Brunswick | 330-225-9842 | www.skatestation.net
Your favorite ‘80s tune pumps through colored-light-filled air that rushes through your hair as you glide along a polished wood floor in graceful arcs. Remember that feeling when you roller skated as a kid? Find it again with your whole family at Brunswick Skate Station.
Janet Ball has co-owned the rink with Bruce Lane, who is also her dance-skate partner, for the last 10 years. When the original owners—who had opened the place in 1982—wanted to retire, Ball couldn’t bear to see it close. “It wasn’t something I did to make money; it was more of listening to my heart,” she says.
Skaters of all ages, from beginners to pros, can feel comfortable at Skate Station, with special times for family skating, adults only, and open skates every week. Group rates, birthday packages, and fundraiser parties are available.
Music makes the experience truly multi-sensory, and Ball makes sure it’s always appropriate, especially for the kids. “We are strict about keeping the music content on a PG level, [but] Friday is my teen night, so we’re a little less strict,” she says. The latest pop hits are the
most frequently requested,
but Saturday nights
she expands the play-
list for the young adult crowd, including favorites from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Weekday morning adult skaters glide to recorded organ music.
The next time rain dampens your day, dig out the old rainbow suspenders, access your inner Xanadu, and head to Skate Station for some rockin’ and rollin’ indoor fun.
photo by Graham Smith
photo by Graham Smith
Akron Artworks Studio
1720 Merriman Rd., Akron | 917-553-8872 | www.akronartworks.com
Be a part of Akron’s newest art-making space from the very beginning. Akron Artworks is hosting its inaugural Community Open Studio on the first weekend of May, when it welcomes community members of all ages to drop in between 1 and 4 p.m. to help decorate the studio walls.
“ Our passion is helping people feel comfortable exploring different art materials and developing their creative selves,” says Karin Coifman, clinical psychologist and co-owner of the studio with her husband, Micah Beree, an artist and art educator. “We’re asking people to come in and contribute, try things they haven’t done before.”
Focusing on kids but including options for all ages, the studio will offer classes beginning mid-summer in subjects ranging from mommy-and-me artistic exploration to traditional instruction in drawing and photography for adults. Saturday workshops and drop-in classes will also be available. Coifman plans group art therapy sessions, as well as ways to learn about mindfulness and stress-reduction through art. “Creativity can do a lot of things, from setting your mind at ease to developing a sense of mastery and accomplishment,” Coifman says. “For a lot of people, it allows you to tap into the parts of yourself you wouldn’t normally go to, especially for adults.”
Above all, Coifman and Beree are thrilled to contribute to the already thriving arts community in Akron. And making art is a perfect way to add color and fun to a rainy day. “Let’s take a moment to enjoy what it means to be creative together.”
Graham Smith
Graham Smith
Graham Smith
Graham Smith
Zip City Streetsboro
9960 State Route 43, Streetsboro | 330-931-4944 | www.zipcityusa/cleveland
What do you do with a house full of energetic kids and adults on a drab, chilly day? Strap them into a harness and send them for a flying leap!
“ It’s a high-energy, very electric atmosphere,” says Jim Musarra, general manager for the past three and a half years at the very first location of Zip City, “the only indoor trampoline, zip line and rockwall park on earth.”
You don’t have to go to Cedar Point or wait for summer to find thrills and excitement. The whole family can get in on the action with a tot’s court for wee ones who can barely walk, foam pits for exuberant ‘tweens, and trampoline dodgeball and basketball for bigger kids and bouncy adults. Even grandma and grandpa can find the high-flying thrill of their lifetime.
“ We’ve had nursing homes come in and do zip lining,” Musarra says. “They’ve walked up the steps with their oxygen tanks so they can zip line.”
For those unfamiliar, zip lining combines the thrill of being up high with the rush of going fast for the closest thing to flying without a cape. Once you’re clipped in and taking off, you’ll find an adrenaline rush that will obliterate your fear of heights and put the zip back into your step.
Channel your inner superhero as you zoom across space or spring through the air. Adventures like these will turn that rainy day into a super-fun day by catching some air, defying gravity, and making fun memories for everyone.
Some Additional Rainy Day Considerations
Stonehedge Enterprises, Inc.
580 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron | www.stonehedgeakron.com | 330-928-2161
Every night after 10 p.m., the lights dim, the fog rolls out, and rocking music harkens the start of atmospheric Lunar Bowling at Stonehedge. By day, rows of gleaming lanes, Akron’s largest pinball parlor and a family-friendly staff banish boredom.
Amazone
2789 Medina Rd., Medina | www.myamazone.com | 330-764-4237
Welcome to the friendliest jungle around! Swing and climb through the three-story playground or creep into the remnants of a rain forest city to stalk stealthy foes in the laser tag arena. Seek out the temple gods and watch your back for an indoor adventure like no other.
Fannie May and Harry London Chocolate Factory Tours
5353 Lauby Rd., N. Canton | www.fanniemay.com | 800-321-0444 x119
Enter chocolate heaven as you go behind the scenes to watch your favorite gourmet treats crafted right before your eyes. Exquisite aromas and luscious samples will delight all your senses on a free 45-minute guided tour of one of the sweetest places on earth.
Feline Historical Museum
260 E. Main St., Alliance | www.felinehistoricalfoundation.org/museum | 330-680-4444
Wandering through the former Midland & Buckeye Federal Savings and Loan building, admiring the special collection of Maneki Neko figurines—a.k.a. Japanese Welcoming Cats—and cat show memorabilia dating from1895, you might encounter a real, live Maine Coon or Siberian kitty looking for an ear rub. Don’t miss the Frank Lloyd Wright Cat House, designed by the iconic American in 1954 for a client’s daughter. It’s the cat’s meow.
Brown Bag Lunch Lecture Series at Massillon Museum
121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon | www.massillonmuseum.org | 330-833-4061
Pack a lunch and head to MassMu on the last Tuesday of every month for a free 40-minute lecture from local authors, celebrities and professionals on a wide range of topics. From Katherine Hepburn’s fashion sense to Massillon’s contributions to the steel industry to experiencing art with the visually impaired, these lively discussions will brighten any day.
M.D. Garage Art Gallery
CVNP, 1546 W. Boston Mills Rd., Peninsula | www.nps..gov/cuva or find it on Facebook | 216-524-1497
Travel back to the 1940s at this restored gas station nestled in the scenic CVNP. Weekends April through October, the beauty of nature finds its way inside, in art exhibitions organized by the volunteers of the Crooked River Gang.
Kent State University Museum
515 Hilltop Dr., Kent | www.kent.edu/museum | 330-672-3450
Fashion is more than just clothes for the School of Fashion Marketing and Design; it’s a fusion of form and function that tells the story of history. Exhibits include historical samplings from ancient times to 20th century icons like Princess Diana, as well as global cultural glimpses and cutting-edge work from current students.
The Troll Hole Art Emporium
228 E. Main St. Alliance | www.thetrollhole.com | 330-596-1157
Enter the magical world of over 10,000 troll dolls, artfully displayed among waterfalls and gardens, with the guidance of Sigrid, the real-life Queen of the Trolls. Children young and old will thrill to the whimsy and fun of this unique museum and shop.
Mac’s Indoor Golf
3067 Graham Rd., Stow | www.macsindoorgolf.com | 330-678-PARR (7277)
Practice your swing and follow-through on some of the world’s most famous courses without flying anywhere, paying green fees, or feeling pressure from other golfers. Virtual golf is the way to go in this climate. It’s always sunny and 72 degrees inside Mac’s, so chip a few, perfect your putt, then grab a brew in style and comfort.
Fiddlestix
5350 Fulton Dr., Canton | www.fiddlestixbilliards.com | 330-498-8422
Hone your pool shark skills with room to breathe in this spacious 9,500-square-foot billiard hall with $1/hour tables until 4:00 p.m. Belly up to the 100-foot copper-topped bar for refreshments, challenge your friends to a darts tourney, and take in the big game on a big screen.