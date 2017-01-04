Miss Millie’s Speakeasy

× 1 of 7 Expand Dave and Melanie Hauer, Jasen Smith × 2 of 7 Expand Meg Hopp and Tom Stephan × 3 of 7 Expand Scott Davis, Lisa Mansfield, Jay Sigler × 4 of 7 Expand Bunny Lacey and Joanne Green × 5 of 7 Expand Event co-chair Jen Klika and Todd Dieringer × 6 of 7 Expand Long-time volunteer and honorary chair Helen Fleming (center), with family members Rachel and Brian Bean, Martin Fleming and Giselle Fleming. × 7 of 7 Expand Barry Friedman, Dede Klein, Christopher and Melanie Pepe Prev Next

The annual gala for Weathervane Playhouse took place October 22 at the Playhouse, hosted by Lisa Mansfield and Melanie Pepe, with Honorary Chairs Margaret J. Dietz and Helen D. Fleming. Jeff St. Clair, host of “All Things Considered” on WKSU, served as emcee. Auctioneer was Larry Janchar, with musical stylings provided by The Angie Haze Project.