Miss Millie’s Speakeasy

Dave and Melanie Hauer, Jasen Smith

Meg Hopp and Tom Stephan

Scott Davis, Lisa Mansfield, Jay Sigler

Bunny Lacey and Joanne Green

Event co-chair Jen Klika and Todd Dieringer

Long-time volunteer and honorary chair Helen Fleming (center), with family members    Rachel and Brian Bean, Martin Fleming and Giselle Fleming.

Barry Friedman, Dede Klein, Christopher and Melanie Pepe

The annual gala for Weathervane Playhouse took place October 22 at the Playhouse, hosted by Lisa Mansfield and Melanie Pepe, with Honorary Chairs Margaret J. Dietz and Helen D. Fleming. Jeff St. Clair, host of “All Things Considered” on WKSU, served as emcee. Auctioneer was Larry Janchar, with musical stylings provided by The Angie Haze Project.

