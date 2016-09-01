× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Amani Williams × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Amani Williams × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Amani Williams × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Mary Lauletta × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Mary Lauletta × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Mary Lauletta × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Mary Lauletta Prev Next

It’s time to go outdoors, into the wild, and seize a little adventure under the great blue sky. Whether you are looking for the thrill of rushing along a rustic path on two tires or the serenity of dipping a long paddle into still waters, there is something for you in The 330. Stretch long-dormant limbs, dip your toe in the water and enjoy everything this gorgeous area has to offer.

by Molly Gase

photos by Mary Lauletta / Michelle Weissman / Amani Williams

illustrations by Cait Jones

× Stand Up Paddle Boarding ×

Balance, stability, strength and tranquility. Astride a paddle board in the early morning, physicality and peace combine for a unique experience. Each stroke of the long paddle down into the water glides you forward across the glassy expanse of water.

Whether you are moving with the current of a river, gently floating upon a lake or even doing yoga atop the water, the world looks a little different from your board. “It’s just a different perspective from the water,” says Phil Lo Cascio of Portage Lakes Stand Up Guys in Portage Lakes. “A lot of people have only seen Portage Lakes from one of the restaurant patios. This is a way to see some of the otherwise unknown parts.”

Lo Cascio sees paddlers ranging in age from young children to grandparents. Though they are a little shaky at first, he says people get on their feet within 10 minutes. “Once you get a feel for the balance of the board, and let go of your fear of falling in the water, it’s pretty easy.”

More than a leisurely way to explore the waterways of The 330, this activity is a workout. “It’s more of a workout than most people realize, but [it’s] exercise that doesn’t necessarily feel like work,” says Lo Cascio.

As you rise up on the board, the serenity of the experience envelopes you completely. Though Lo Cascio doesn’t get the opportunity to go out as often as he used to, memories of mornings on the water stick with him. “It’s really peaceful and relaxing.” Just the way to let go of stress this summer.

Find all the info you need for a paddle board experience at www.plxstandupguys.com.

× Mountain Biking ×

Wind rushes past your face as the pedals whirl around and around. You race down a slope and bounce through nature’s many obstacles. A thrill ride that doesn’t involve a trip to an amusement park, the mountain bike trail at Hampton Hills Metro Park offers a bumpy course through the woods.

One of the newer additions to the Summit Metro Parks, this section of slightly-tamed wilderness is a welcome thing according to Andy Bixenstine, the general manager of Blimp City Bike & Hike. “We finally have mountain bike trails in Summit County,” he says with excitement in his voice.

The trails are more than just another path for bikes to move along at a clipped pace. They are a spot for adventure. Bixenstine says that finding some local adventure is vital for retention of the younger generations living in this area. “[That] age group doesn’t want a walk in the park, they don’t want a nice scenic route—they want adventure, they want excitement,” he says.

Hitting the well-packed path on a mountain bike—one designed to take the impacts and demands of the trail—there is a freedom associated with the thrill. The way ahead bends and curves with surprises only nature can offer. Bixenstine likes to also call the pastime two-wheel hiking. “It’s just a way to cover more distance and see more than you would with regular hiking.”

Hampton Hills offers several different paths for varying skill levels. Separated by color—white, green and blue—participants can explore at a pace they are comfortable with. Regardless of the trail, the spirit of the trip is the same. “[It] adds to the things you can do, not just for recreation, but for adventure in our area,” says Bixenstine.

For more information on each trail at the mountain bike area of Hampton Hills Metro Park, please visit www.summitmetroparks.org/mountain-biking.

× Archery ×

Pulling back the bowstring, with a notched arrow pointed at a distant target, requires focus and concentration. Primary colors beckon from a target yards away. As the arrow is released, the accompanying twang of the string signals its departure. Driving its way into the padded surface of its destination, the arrow sticks there—a testament to your accomplishment. Practice and precision has led to that arrow hitting that target.

Archery, like many other skills, must be rehearsed and perfected. Brad Harker has worked with youths for years, first as a teacher and coach, and currently with Copley Trap Range. He instructs children in the youth program about the basics of wielding a bow and then advances them through target shooting, a 3-D course and eventually—if they are so inclined—into hunting.

Throughout years of instructing and utilizing his skills with a bow for the practical use of gathering food, Harker has learned that archery is more than just firing arrows at targets. “[It’s] a strategy game,” he says.

Whether his students are testing themselves on the range with a plump target before them or out in the wild, he says the challenges never cease. However, archery offers more than just a mental puzzle to solve in a physical way—it allows you to see the wilderness up-close.

Sitting silently in a wooded area, Harker has waited all day while out hunting. As still as possible, he blends in with his surroundings until he is almost invisible to the creatures stirring around him. In this setting, he says beautiful moments unfold. “The things that you see sitting in nature, other people will never see—the sunrises and the sunsets.” In the stillness and the strategy, archery allows a reconnection to nature.

For more information on Harker’s classes and all that Copley Trap Range has to offer, visit www.copleytrap.com.

× Canoeing ×

The world is a hectic and busy place. We rush from destination to destination, trying to cram in as many tasks as possible in the limited hours of the day. Children are ferried from home to school to activities and back again. Families surge forward in top gear.

Sometimes, though, we are able to hit the brakes, gather our loved ones and relax. Paulette Snyder, president of Canal Fulton Canoe Livery & Campground Inc., understands well the value of climbing into a canoe and paddling away from your worries. “[As a customer,] this is where I came to get away from my troubles,” says Snyder. Recognizing the beauty around her, she transformed from patron to president of the establishment.

Slowing life down a little, Snyder sees smiling nature lovers daily. The canoe livery offers more than just exploration on the water—they also have hiking, camping, bike rentals, volleyball, a party pavilion, putt putt golf and more. For those looking to hit the water, Snyder says the surrounding waterways offer a new view of the world. “You’re looking at the wildlife from a whole different angle,” she says.

Dipping paddles from side to side on a canoe filled with family, there is an element of team-work to the activity. Everyone synchronizes to allow their passage forward. All the while, the serenity of the place permeates their bones. “When you’re on the water, it’s a sense of peace; the atmosphere is so tranquil,” Snyder says. “It’s nice to sit back and stop the rush—see families enjoying each other.”

Plan your family’s peaceful getaway at www.cfcanoe.com.

× Birdwatching ×

Flight has always fascinated earth-bound observers. Tilting our heads back, we gaze up into the expansive blue sky and wonder about the celestial movements. Gracefully soaring in and out of our field of vision, colorful birds rule the air. As they glide through the clouds, they invite us to watch and entertain us with their beauty.

Birdwatching has long been a hobby for nature lovers who wish to enjoy the great outdoors leisurely. Wolfgang Pelz is one such birder. He and his wife have belonged to the Greater Akron Audubon Society since 1988 and have been very involved in the observation and study of The 330’s winged creatures. “We are in a very good area for these kinds of things,” says Pelz. Venturing into spaces like the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the area metro parks, Pelz says that you can constantly observe all forms of wildlife, leading to a lifetime of education.

Leaving the confines of your home—picking up a pair of binoculars and a bird identification guide along the way—you begin to appreciate not only the lovely birds, but also the valuable ecosystem around them. “It’s not just the birds, but you also have to think in terms of the environment,” says Pelz. “If you lose the habitat, then you’ll lose the birds. You become a lot more environmentally aware of the plants [and] the animals.”

Find great information about the Audobon Society, seasonal bird walks, birding basics and so much more at www.akronaudubon.org.