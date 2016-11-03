Shop Local, Shop Hudson

Fair Trade on Main

An assortment of artisan-made crafts from around the globe make up the merchandise of Fair Trade at 135 N. Main St. Accessories like hand-woven purses and handmade jewelry line the shelves, as well as home and gardening decor and specialty food items. To explore the wide selection of exotic products, visit www.fairtradeonmain.com or call 330-653-9006.

Gwendolyn Elizabeth

Gwendolyn Elizabeth features an extensive inventory of candles, bath and body products suitable for both men and women, including bar soaps, shampoos and lotions. The wide variety of scented Body Whips, Body Mists and Bath Bombs make for thoughtful gifts or perfect accompaniments for nights when all you want to do is soak in a warm bubble bath. Visit them at 126 W. Streetsboro St., Suite #5, go to www.gwendolynelizabeth.com to see their products or call 330-342-9137 to learn more.

Life is Sweet

With an inventory of handcrafted and recycled jewelry, home adornments and a wide variety of gifts, this store is known for its ability to make the old new again. An evolving selection of eclectic treasures makes this more than your average antique store. Check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lifeissweetinhudson or call 330-618-8974 for hours. Even better, stop by the shop at 5114 Darrow Rd.

Heather’s Heat and Flavor

Open seven days a week at 94 First St., Heather’s brings the heat and much more to Hudson’s culinary scene. Foodies will be in awe at the unique blends of spices, sauces, specialty salts, pre-made rubs—including the award-winning “Heather’s Butt Rub,” perfect for meats, sandwiches and dips—as well as kitchenware and recipes. Visit www.heatandflavor.com or call 330-653-5131 to learn more.

The Grey Colt

As a women’s-only clothing store, Grey’s offers fashionable attire fit for any and all occasions. The boutique promises designer brand styles and “head-to-toe dressing,” with selections like maxi dresses, jeans and tanks, blazers and skirts, accessories and shoes. Located at 150 N. Main St., you can check out the inventory at www.greycolt.com or call 330-653-6355 for hours.

Suburban Sit

Suburban Sit prides itself on being a locally-owned furniture and home decor store. A constantly changing stock of furniture pieces can be found featured throughout the shop’s rooms. Provided largely by “Local Legends,” the inventory helps support the local economy and highlights the talent of local craftsmen. See for yourself the current selection at 98 N. Main St., or visit www.suburbansit.com. Call 330-342-4128 to learn more.

The Learned Owl

Situated in the heart of downtown Hudson, The Learned Owl is an independently-owned bookstore with a homey, timeless atmosphere. Book lovers will fall in love with the broadly varied supply of reading material, from children’s literature to historical fiction. Book group discussions and author signings are common occurrences as well at the 204 N. Main St. location. For more information, visit www.thelearnedowl.com or call 330-653-2252.

Olive My Heart

Olive My Heart offers an international selection of high-quality oils, vinegars and spices. Olive oils from both the northern and southern hemispheres are available, as well as aged balsamic vinegar varieties. Recommended recipes that incorporate the shop’s selection of products are featured at www.olivemyheart.com. Call 330-655-0022 to learn more about participating in private tastings, or visit the store in person at its 5108 Darrow Rd. location.

Main Street Cupcakes

Main Street Cupcakes serves up over 350 variations of freshly-baked cupcakes each day at their 283 N. Main St. location. Customer favorites include the Strawberries & Pink Champagne and Red Velvet cupcakes topped with signature buttercream frosting. Online ordering, special event catering and in-store parties are available. Visit www.mainstreetcupcakes.com or call 330-342-0833 to place your order.

Epiphany

Situated on First Street in downtown Hudson, this off-the-wall shop offers a wide range of unusual, quirky items perfect for any occasion. From specialty soaps to funky “Yo-Socks” and “Poo-Pourri,” Epiphany has a little something for everyone. Stop in any day of the week at 105 First St. to peruse the shop’s inventory. Call 330-655-0191, or visit www.epiphanyhudson.com for more info.

crazy but true gourmet popcorn

Locally owned and run, this specialty popcorn shop at 72 N. Main St. houses over 50—and sometimes up to 100— sweet and savory flavors for adventurous customers to try. From the sweet dark chocolate and sea salt caramel Midnight Rolo to the white cheddar caramel Hudson Blend, a mix of “crazy” flavors awaits. Visit www.cbtpopcorn.com or call 330-343-0300.