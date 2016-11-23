Shop The 330

Whether you are headed north, south, east or west of Akron, there are gorgeous gifts to fulfill all of your shopping needs.
Akron Proper
Find gifts you can truly feel good about at The Market Path at 833 W. Market St. in Highland Square. Dedicated to promoting better trading conditions and sustainability for producers in developing countries, this shop offers unique handmade items from Nepal, Africa, the Philippines and Central America. Be sure to check out the hand-carved olive wood nativity scenes from the Bethlehem Collective. This shop is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday Noon-5 p.m.
For the intellectual adventurer on your list, stop into The Bookseller, Inc., at 39 Westgate Circle. Antique and rare books on everything from aviation to travel line the shelves of this cozy, library-style shop on the backside of Westgate Plaza, along with maps, graphic novels, and an impressive collection of texts on Ohio and Ohio history. The Klein family has run the shop for over 60 years and will gladly help you find the perfect gift for your beloved bookworm. Call 330-865-5831 to inquire about hours or their resident book club.
Pitt Stop: Big Eye Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar Grab a California roll and edamame or some authentic Pad Thai for a flavorful twist on lunch at this casual, friendly sushi bar. 2965 W. Market St. www.bigeyejapanese.com
Ravenna
Start at the Copper Kettle Antiques and Collectibles Mall at 115 E. Main St. in Ravenna, which opens daily at 10 a.m. Take your time browsing through three floors and more than 20 vendor areas chock-full of memories. Elegant tea sets and political pins from the 1950s make great gifts for anyone nostalgic on your list. The basement is devoted to antique furniture, so you might even pick up a settee or cool corner shelf. Get a sampling at www.copperkettleantiques.com, or call owners Brian and Nancy Shaffer at 330-296-8708 if you’re looking for something in particular. 7-7018
Side Trip: It’s All Fine Vintage and Consignment Continue your search for more timeless items at this stop. Featuring vintage glassware, fine furniture and collectibles, the inventory changes frequently so there will always be more to see. 250 W. Main St., Ravenna / www.itsallfine.com / 330-552-2180
Pitt Stop: DeLuxe Pastry Shop Grab a hot cup of coffee and scrumptious crullers at this family-owned bakery. 116 E. Main St., Ravenna / www.facebook.com/DeluxePastry/Shop 330-297-7018
Kent
If you’re looking for a wacky, unique gift that is sure to garner a laugh, Off the Wagon at 152 E. Main St. in Kent is perfect for you. Yodeling pickles and Sasquatch action figures share shelf space with nostalgic Yo-yos and Spirograph sets. They also carry comic books for kids and serious collectors. Parking meters out front are free after 5 p.m. and on weekends, and the new parking deck on Depeyster Street is easily walkable and reasonably priced. You can shop online at www.offthewagon.com, but you’re going to want to check it all out in person. Call 330-474-1330 for more information.
Searching for something a little more serious? Acorn Alley offers an array of shops within walking distance. Check out Fig Leaf Boutique for fun and trendy women’s clothes. Silver & Scents is the place to find scented oils, incense, candles, jewelry and more. Visit www.acornalleykent.com/businesses/ for all the options.
Side Trip: Dr. V&G’s Sauce Shack Featuring an over-40-foot wall of hot sauce options, this Acorn Alley stop provides a unique gift. 154 E. Main St., Kent / www.thesauceshack.com / 330-474-5750
Stow
For the foodie in the family, check out Cellar 59 Wine Bar and Wine Shop at 3984 Kent Road, just west of Kent in Stow. This charming tasting room and shop in a renovated 19th century farm house welcomes you to select an excellent bottle from almost any country around the globe, as well as the finest domestic vintners in the U.S. Many varieties are available to sample before you buy. See their menu and special events at www.cellar59wine.com. For more information, call 330-688-2684.
Who doesn’t want a new bike for Christmas? Find the best mountain, road and BMX models at Eddy’s Bike Shop at 3707 Darrow Road. A complimentary size assessment from the knowledgeable and professionally trained staff comes with every bike purchase, so you can feel confident about getting the right bike. While you’re there, pick up top-of-the-line accessories for the cycler on your list, like Pearl Izumi shorts and gloves, Bontrager storm gear, and Oakley eyewear. Visit www.eddys.com or call 330-688-5521 for hours, other store locations, and more.
Kirbie’s Meats and Catering at 4062 Fishcreek Road in Stow has been a neighborhood staple for over 12 years. They always have a large selection of pre-made gift baskets on-hand to choose from, or pick out the basket you like and fill it with all the perfect items for that special someone. Wine, cutlery, and vacuum-sealed complete meals—like Delmonico steaks with house mushrooms and secret seasoning—are just some of the unique choices you’ll find at this friendly, family-run shop. Check out www.kirbies.com or call 330-688-4333 for hours and information.
Side Trip: Café O’ Play If you are shopping with children, give them a break—and take one yourself—with a stop at this playful café. 911 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls / www.cafeoplay.com
Medina
If you want to, you can spend the entire day shopping on the square in Medina. Funtastic Toyz at 140 W. Washington St. has games, magic and toys for every age group. Perfectly Charming is bursting with vintage furniture, unique accessories and fresh decorating ideas at 248 S. Court St. Inside the Towne Square Commons on the square’s west end, there are even more choices, like Sand & Lace for fine art and gifts, and Eastwood Furniture. Visit www.medinamainstreet.com for a complete list of all your Medina shopping options.
For something completely different, walk east on Washington Avenue one block past the square to Medina Cigar and Tobacco Shop at 307 E. Washington Ave. Here you’ll find unique lighters, ashtrays, cigar punches and cutters for the avid smoker on your list. And, of course, there is a huge selection of cigars in the 400-square-foot humidor on site. For more information, visit www.medinacigar.com or call 330-764-9700.
Walk a little around the west side of the square to La Placa Jewelry at 13 Public Square. Owners and brothers Justin and Vincent Garcia are both certified in diamonds with the Gemological Institute of America. They can help you find the perfect gift, get something repaired or resized, and get the best price for your gold. Call 330-721-4683 for extended holiday hours, and check out www.laplacajewelers.com for gift ideas.
Pitt Stop: A Cupcake A Day Unique flavors of cupcakes will wow the taste buds at this local sweet spot. 115 W. Liberty St., Medina / www.acupcakeaday.com / 330-389-1247
Seville
Start at Forgotten Relics and Cobblestone Cottage at 30 Center St. for an ever-changing selection of glassware, porcelain, collectibles and furniture. Cobblestone Cottage offers unique gift items, like handmade cards and candles. Check out their Facebook page for photos of some of the wares that change often.
Go back up Center Street a bit and turn left on W. Main Street to find The Funky Junk Boutique at number 18. This quaint shop focuses on “all things vintage, upcycled and locally made,” including furniture, jewelry and wall art. Workshops are also available in techniques like distressing, dry brushing, and staining, so you can learn how to make the most of the treasures you find. Visit www.funkyjunkboutiqueseville.com or call 330-769-4637 for details.
Side Trip: Janine’s Gifts and Such From elegant gemstones to Steampunk-inspired looks, this stop will yield truly unique jewelry and gift items. 10 Lafayette St. Seville / www.facebook.com/Janinesgiftshop / 330-769-4029
Pitt Stop: American Heritage Restaurant Old-fashioned American food—burgers and homemade pie—this makes a great spot for an early lunch. They close at 2 p.m., so no dawdling! 31 W. Main St. Seville / 330-769-9900 / www.facebook.com/American-Heritage-Restaurant
If you still have gifts to find after visiting Medina and Seville, head back up Route 3 to 76 West, to 71 South and the Ohio Station Outlets. National retailers like Eddie Bauer, Under Armor and Corningware have deals alongside Ohio-based retailers like Appalachian Outfitters and Lok Ceramics. The kids will love a ride on one of two mini-trains on site, as well as a visit to Santa’s Workshop. Visit www.ohiostationoutlets.com for all the details.
Hudson
In the northern part of The 330, Hudson is a natural place to begin. Before diving into the First & Main complex, take a stroll down N. Main Street. Hudson’s square is always festive at holiday time, and local shops like The Learned Owl, Vignettes, Country Blues, and Jewelry Art offer excellent gift ideas. Whether you’re hunting for best-selling books, lovely home décor items, men’s jeans and flannels, or a spectacular bracelet set, these unique shops will fit the bill. Visit www.learnedowl.com or call 330-653-2252 to see what the bibliophiles at The Learned Owl recommend or to learn about upcoming events. Check out Vignettes on Facebook for a glimpse of their latest inventory, or call 330-342-7017 for hours. Country Blues is also on Facebook, but a quick call to 330-656-3032 will get more information. Visit www.jewelryarthudson.com for a list of designers available at Jewelry Art.
If national chains are your thing, Coldwater Creek, White House Black Market and Talbot’s anchor the First & Main shopping district. But there are also some local gems to discover. Gracylane, at 103 First St., has the perfect find for the Vera Bradley-lover on your list, plus a full line of Pandora jewelry, Lolita glasses and home décor items. Visit their Facebook page for a sampling and call 330-650-0370 for hours.
Side Trip: Heather’s Heat and Flavor Spice up your life with a huge selection of hot sauces, gourmet condiments, spices and more. 94 First St., Hudson / www.heatandflavor.com / 330-653-5131
Pitt Stop: Open Door Coffee Company Get the caffeine you need to shop all day at this local coffee shop. 164 N. Main St. Hudson www.opendoorcoffeecompany.com / 330-653-5900
Peninsula
After filling up at Fisher's, you are ready to take in historic Peninsula. Leave your car behind and walk along Main Street across the lovely bridge spanning the Cuyahoga River with its picturesque views in every season. Continue on past Canal Street and you’ll come to Yellow Creek Trading Company at 1685 Main St., on the north side of Route 303 (a.k.a. W. Streetsboro Road in town). Owners Libby Upton and Lynne Dowling have put their years of experience in art, historic preservation and interior design into a thoughtful collection of unique items for the home and garden. Hand-painted furniture and wall art from local artists mix with folk art and reclaimed pieces for inspiration and delight. Upton and Dowling can also help you select from upholstered and reproduction furniture lines, with special orders taken on site. Visit www.yellowcreektrading.com or call 330-657-2444 for more information.
To continue exploring Peninsula, head a little further west on Main Street, past the historic Bronson Church, to Ohio Hardwood Furniture at 1770 W. Main St. Using hardwood lumber from sustainably managed forests and a mill in West Salem, Ohio, this carpenter’s paradise brings you unique, distinctive pieces to last generations. Select from their standard designs or work with a craftsman on site to tailor a project to your needs. The shop is closed Wednesday and Sunday, but open late Thursday. Visit www.ohiohardwoodfurniture.com or call 330-657-2095 for more information.
Side Trip: The Brown Rabbit Tucked behind Yellow Creek Trading Company, this stop is full of whimsical gifts sure to please the recipient. 1685 Main St. Peninsula / www.peninsulabrownrabbit.com / 330-310-7929
Pitt Stop: Fisher’s Café and Pub This third generation family-owned restaurant has been feeding hungry Peninsula visitors since 1958. Dig into wings, burgers, salads, wraps, steak and more. Don’t miss Fisher’s Famous Canal Chili, still made from Grandpa George’s original recipe. 1607 Main St. Peninsula / www.fisherscafe.com / 330-657-2651
Richfield
Find everything for the quilter or seamstress on your list at the Polka Dot Pincushion, located at 4131 W. Streetsboro Road (a.k.a. Route 303). Besides fabric, patterns, embroidery fibers, and quilting needs, the knowledgeable staff at Polka Dot are happy to help you with just about any project you’re working on. The shop also offers periodic classes and group quilting opportunities. Find details and free downloadable patterns at www.pdpincushion.com, or call 330-659-0233.
Benedict’s Antiques & Collectibles is located in a delightful century home—once owned by abolitionist John Brown—directly across from the Polka Dot Pincushion, at 4138 W. Streetsboro Road. This quaint and cozy shop is an absolute must for the serious collector on your list. Wonderfully kitschy advertisement signs, hard-to-find Coca Cola items, and beautifully preserved antique furniture will delight and overwhelm you. Just a smattering of items is represented on the web, at www.benedictsantiques.com, but call owners Ben and Angie Balog if you’re looking for something in particular. Some items are also for sale on Etsy.
Pitt Stop: Taverne of Richfield Built in 1888, this neighborhood staple saw the first streetlight installed on Broadview Road in 1915, was known as The Underground during Prohibition, and thrived when the Richfield Coliseum brought droves in for concerts and sporting events. Check out their seasonally changing menu and the Underground Martini Lounge. 3960 Broadview Road, Richfield / 330-659-0610 / www.taverneofrichfield.com
Hartville
Start off at the Hartville Chocolate Factory at 114 S. Prospect Ave. You’ll find every temptation for the chocoholic on your list, including homemade fudge, special holiday items, gift boxes, and many many bars, clusters and molded candies. If you book ahead, you can even take a 45-minute guided tour of Cocoa Concepts to learn some history of chocolate around the world and taste samples. Visit www.hartvillechocolatefactory.com or call 330-877-1999 for details.
While you’re in Hartville, don’t miss Hartville Hardware and Lumber at 1315 Edison Ave. N.W., right in front of the Hartville Market Place. This is not just for farmers and plumbers. In this vast store you’ll find hundreds of practical gift ideas, from leather wallets and purses to name-brand bakeware. There is also a whole model home in the middle of the store that is worth a visit. Check out www.hartvillehardware.com for hours, classes and specials, or call 800-877-3631.
Side Trip: Front Porch Store and Café Pick up handcrafted candles, lotions, soaps, artwork and furniture at this very cool shop that features items crafted by people in GentleBrook’s habilitiation programs. The not-for-profit organization helps those with disabilities and older adults to realize their full potential in a supportive environment. 940 W. Maple St. Hartville / www.gentlebrook.com / 330-877-2041
Louisville
From Uptown Joe’s, head to Classic American Thunder Cycles at 818 W. Mains St. Here you’ll find everything for the gearhead on your list. They specialize in Harley Davison accessories and offer a 10 percent discount to all first responders and members of the military. Rain gear, gloves, cycle-themed T-shirts and newborn onesies make for great gifts. Learn more at www.classicamericanthunder.com or 330-875-1777.
Kehl’s Florist and Greenhouses—located at 5951 Louisville St. N.E.—is a family-owned business that has been providing beautiful arrangements and a variety of gardening supplies to the Louisville community since 1929. Molly, the golden retriever, will greet you warmly at the door, and if it’s still open, you might be able to walk through the greenhouse for a refreshing breath of spring-like air. Get more info at www.kehlflowers.com or 330-453-3500.
Pitt Stop: Uptown Joe’s Grab a delightful caffeinated beverage, baked goods, sandwiches and salads at this friendly stop. 117 E. Main St., Louisville / www.uptownjoe.com / 330-871-8318
Canton
Bare Naked Wools Boutique, at 211 15th St. N.W., is inside an unassuming red brick house. The gorgeous natural yarns, fibers and patterns are perfect for the knitters on your list. For information on knitting groups, yarns available, and other fun stuff, visit www.barenakedwools.com or follow them on Facebook. Call 330-543-7867 for additional information.
Avenue Antiques is a treasure hunter’s delight. Located at 3838 Cleveland Ave. N.W., it’s owned by sisters, Diane Baker and Lee Ann Wheeler. These savvy dealers scour estate and tag sales to bring you the finest selection of antiques, collectibles and vintage items possible. Learn more by visiting www.avenueantiquesonline.com, or calling 330-492-2991.
Side Trip: Arrowhead Vintage and Handmade Goods Find vintage clothing, records and art from decades gone by at this hipster haven. 534 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton / 817-805-1097 / www.cantonartsdistrict.com/business/arrowhead-vintage-and-handmade-goods
Canal Fulton
Keillor’s A Teddy Bear Shoppe, at 117 N. Canal St., is where you make a little kid’s Christmas dream come true. Every brand of teddy bear you can imagine—Bearington to Gund to Steiff—waits for a loving home. For nearly 20 years, these bear aficionados have helped collectors and kids of all ages get the most snuggle for their buck. Visit www.keillorsteddybears.com for specifics and coupons, or call 330-854-0481 for hours and info.
Pitt Stop: Canal Grille With a vast menu, this stop offers choices varying from half-pound burgers and Italian sandwiches to full-meal salads, fresh seafood and steak. www.canalgrille.com 330-854-3600