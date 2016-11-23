Shop The 330

Whether you are headed north, south, east or west of Akron, there are gorgeous gifts to fulfill all of your shopping needs.

Akron Proper

Find gifts you can truly feel good about at The Market Path at 833 W. Market St. in Highland Square. Dedicated to promoting better trading conditions and sustainability for producers in developing countries, this shop offers unique handmade items from Nepal, Africa, the Philippines and Central America. Be sure to check out the hand-carved olive wood nativity scenes from the Bethlehem Collective. This shop is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday Noon-5 p.m.

For the intellectual adventurer on your list, stop into The Bookseller, Inc., at 39 Westgate Circle. Antique and rare books on everything from aviation to travel line the shelves of this cozy, library-style shop on the backside of Westgate Plaza, along with maps, graphic novels, and an impressive collection of texts on Ohio and Ohio history. The Klein family has run the shop for over 60 years and will gladly help you find the perfect gift for your beloved bookworm. Call 330-865-5831 to inquire about hours or their resident book club.

Pitt Stop: Big Eye Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar Grab a California roll and edamame or some authentic Pad Thai for a flavorful twist on lunch at this casual, friendly sushi bar. 2965 W. Market St. www.bigeyejapanese.com

Ravenna

Start at the Copper Kettle Antiques and Collectibles Mall at 115 E. Main St. in Ravenna, which opens daily at 10 a.m. Take your time browsing through three floors and more than 20 vendor areas chock-full of memories. Elegant tea sets and political pins from the 1950s make great gifts for anyone nostalgic on your list. The basement is devoted to antique furniture, so you might even pick up a settee or cool corner shelf. Get a sampling at www.copperkettleantiques.com, or call owners Brian and Nancy Shaffer at 330-296-8708 if you’re looking for something in particular. 7-7018

Side Trip: It’s All Fine Vintage and Consignment Continue your search for more timeless items at this stop. Featuring vintage glassware, fine furniture and collectibles, the inventory changes frequently so there will always be more to see. 250 W. Main St., Ravenna / www.itsallfine.com / 330-552-2180

Pitt Stop: DeLuxe Pastry Shop Grab a hot cup of coffee and scrumptious crullers at this family-owned bakery. 116 E. Main St., Ravenna / www.facebook.com/DeluxePastry/Shop 330-297-7018

Kent

If you’re looking for a wacky, unique gift that is sure to garner a laugh, Off the Wagon at 152 E. Main St. in Kent is perfect for you. Yodeling pickles and Sasquatch action figures share shelf space with nostalgic Yo-yos and Spirograph sets. They also carry comic books for kids and serious collectors. Parking meters out front are free after 5 p.m. and on weekends, and the new parking deck on Depeyster Street is easily walkable and reasonably priced. You can shop online at www.offthewagon.com, but you’re going to want to check it all out in person. Call 330-474-1330 for more information.

Searching for something a little more serious? Acorn Alley offers an array of shops within walking distance. Check out Fig Leaf Boutique for fun and trendy women’s clothes. Silver & Scents is the place to find scented oils, incense, candles, jewelry and more. Visit www.acornalleykent.com/businesses/ for all the options.

Side Trip: Dr. V&G’s Sauce Shack Featuring an over-40-foot wall of hot sauce options, this Acorn Alley stop provides a unique gift. 154 E. Main St., Kent / www.thesauceshack.com / 330-474-5750

Stow

For the foodie in the family, check out Cellar 59 Wine Bar and Wine Shop at 3984 Kent Road, just west of Kent in Stow. This charming tasting room and shop in a renovated 19th century farm house welcomes you to select an excellent bottle from almost any country around the globe, as well as the finest domestic vintners in the U.S. Many varieties are available to sample before you buy. See their menu and special events at www.cellar59wine.com. For more information, call 330-688-2684.

Who doesn’t want a new bike for Christmas? Find the best mountain, road and BMX models at Eddy’s Bike Shop at 3707 Darrow Road. A complimentary size assessment from the knowledgeable and professionally trained staff comes with every bike purchase, so you can feel confident about getting the right bike. While you’re there, pick up top-of-the-line accessories for the cycler on your list, like Pearl Izumi shorts and gloves, Bontrager storm gear, and Oakley eyewear. Visit www.eddys.com or call 330-688-5521 for hours, other store locations, and more.

Kirbie’s Meats and Catering at 4062 Fishcreek Road in Stow has been a neighborhood staple for over 12 years. They always have a large selection of pre-made gift baskets on-hand to choose from, or pick out the basket you like and fill it with all the perfect items for that special someone. Wine, cutlery, and vacuum-sealed complete meals—like Delmonico steaks with house mushrooms and secret seasoning—are just some of the unique choices you’ll find at this friendly, family-run shop. Check out www.kirbies.com or call 330-688-4333 for hours and information.

Side Trip: Café O’ Play If you are shopping with children, give them a break—and take one yourself—with a stop at this playful café. 911 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls / www.cafeoplay.com

Medina

If you want to, you can spend the entire day shopping on the square in Medina. Funtastic Toyz at 140 W. Washington St. has games, magic and toys for every age group. Perfectly Charming is bursting with vintage furniture, unique accessories and fresh decorating ideas at 248 S. Court St. Inside the Towne Square Commons on the square’s west end, there are even more choices, like Sand & Lace for fine art and gifts, and Eastwood Furniture. Visit www.medinamainstreet.com for a complete list of all your Medina shopping options.

For something completely different, walk east on Washington Avenue one block past the square to Medina Cigar and Tobacco Shop at 307 E. Washington Ave. Here you’ll find unique lighters, ashtrays, cigar punches and cutters for the avid smoker on your list. And, of course, there is a huge selection of cigars in the 400-square-foot humidor on site. For more information, visit www.medinacigar.com or call 330-764-9700.

Walk a little around the west side of the square to La Placa Jewelry at 13 Public Square. Owners and brothers Justin and Vincent Garcia are both certified in diamonds with the Gemological Institute of America. They can help you find the perfect gift, get something repaired or resized, and get the best price for your gold. Call 330-721-4683 for extended holiday hours, and check out www.laplacajewelers.com for gift ideas.

Pitt Stop: A Cupcake A Day Unique flavors of cupcakes will wow the taste buds at this local sweet spot. 115 W. Liberty St., Medina / www.acupcakeaday.com / 330-389-1247

Seville

Start at Forgotten Relics and Cobblestone Cottage at 30 Center St. for an ever-changing selection of glassware, porcelain, collectibles and furniture. Cobblestone Cottage offers unique gift items, like handmade cards and candles. Check out their Facebook page for photos of some of the wares that change often.

Go back up Center Street a bit and turn left on W. Main Street to find The Funky Junk Boutique at number 18. This quaint shop focuses on “all things vintage, upcycled and locally made,” including furniture, jewelry and wall art. Workshops are also available in techniques like distressing, dry brushing, and staining, so you can learn how to make the most of the treasures you find. Visit www.funkyjunkboutiqueseville.com or call 330-769-4637 for details.