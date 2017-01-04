Wines and tigers and beers, OH MY!

×

1 of 6

IMG_6039-edit.jpg

unknown

Laura Fiegelist, Special Event Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Summit County, takes time to enjoy unlimited rides on the carousel while jamming to DJ SMOOV.

×

2 of 6

IMG_6015-edit.jpg

unknown

Rochelle Sibbio, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Summit County, showcases silent auction items, which included filled wine racks, a “Best of Rubber City” basket, and a vintage cooler.

×

3 of 6

IMG_6008-edit.jpg

unknown

Komodo Kingdom was transformed into a dining area where Totally Cooked Catering set up several food stations.

×

4 of 6

IMG_6017-edit.jpg

unknown

Larry Rider—known for his artistic ReStore furniture restorations in the silent auction—tastes from a selection of wines brought by Nauti Vine Winery.

×

5 of 6

IMG_6029-edit.jpg

unknown

Guests were able to venture into the wild and explore all the animal habitats while supporting Habitat! Event volunteers from The University of Akron pictured from left: Jacob Lukachinsky, Leanna Sherman, Jennifer Anand and Chuck Vickers.

×

6 of 6

IMG_6003-edit.jpg

No one could resist the array of Autumn-themed desserts, homemade by Butch Bryant (event committee member) and Michael Thomas. Among the treats were Oreo balls, red velvet cupcakes and bat-shaped chocolate treats.

Habitat for Humanity of Summit County held “A Taste of the WILD: A Night 2 Build Hope”—their 9th annual wine and beer tasting, presented by Mutual Health Services—at The Akron Zoo on October 6, 2016.

The event attracted over 175 people, raising over $18,000 for Habitat’s Homeowner Program through a large silent auction, mystery prize wheel and ticket raffle.

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

  • Stone Brewing: Ripper

    Stone Brewing brings its latest hoppy creation, Ripper, to Ohio beer shelves just in time to warm our taste buds for the bitter cold months ahead.

    Jan 4, 2017

  • Hess Collection Vineyards

    Recently I was asked if there was a winery in Napa that has a nice artwork collection. The answer is yes. If you like art, you’ll need to stop at the Hess Collection.

    Jan 4, 2017

  • Hoppin’ Frog’s T.O.R.I.S.

    Ohio beer drinkers rejoiced last month when the 12 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) limit was removed, making way for brewers and wholesalers to sell and distribute high-alcohol brews to the masses.

    Nov 8, 2016

  • RSSGo to Flavor Blog