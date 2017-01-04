Wines and tigers and beers, OH MY!

× 1 of 6 Expand unknown Laura Fiegelist, Special Event Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Summit County, takes time to enjoy unlimited rides on the carousel while jamming to DJ SMOOV. × 2 of 6 Expand unknown Rochelle Sibbio, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Summit County, showcases silent auction items, which included filled wine racks, a “Best of Rubber City” basket, and a vintage cooler. × 3 of 6 Expand unknown Komodo Kingdom was transformed into a dining area where Totally Cooked Catering set up several food stations. × 4 of 6 Expand unknown Larry Rider—known for his artistic ReStore furniture restorations in the silent auction—tastes from a selection of wines brought by Nauti Vine Winery. × 5 of 6 Expand unknown Guests were able to venture into the wild and explore all the animal habitats while supporting Habitat! Event volunteers from The University of Akron pictured from left: Jacob Lukachinsky, Leanna Sherman, Jennifer Anand and Chuck Vickers. × 6 of 6 Expand No one could resist the array of Autumn-themed desserts, homemade by Butch Bryant (event committee member) and Michael Thomas. Among the treats were Oreo balls, red velvet cupcakes and bat-shaped chocolate treats. Prev Next

Habitat for Humanity of Summit County held “A Taste of the WILD: A Night 2 Build Hope”—their 9th annual wine and beer tasting, presented by Mutual Health Services—at The Akron Zoo on October 6, 2016.

The event attracted over 175 people, raising over $18,000 for Habitat’s Homeowner Program through a large silent auction, mystery prize wheel and ticket raffle.