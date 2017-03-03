Rustically Elegant Weddings

× 1 of 11 Expand Jamie Joslyn Photography × 2 of 11 Expand Jamie Joslyn Photography × 3 of 11 Expand Jamie Joslyn Photography × 4 of 11 Expand Jamie Joslyn Photography × 5 of 11 Expand Jamie Joslyn Photography × 6 of 11 Expand Jamie Joslyn Photography × 7 of 11 Expand Jamie Joslyn Photography × 8 of 11 Expand Jamie Joslyn Photography × 9 of 11 Expand Jamie Joslyn Photography × 10 of 11 Expand Jamie Joslyn Photography × 11 of 11 Expand Jamie Joslyn Photography Prev Next

MALLORY AND JOHN SHIRCLIFF

When: October 2, 2016, early afternoon, reception immediately following

Where: Brookside Farms, Louisville Guest count: 200

Photographer: Amanda Goodin Photography, www.amanda-goodin.com

From the bride:

How did he propose? We had planned a photo shoot with Amanda Goodin Photography, and at the end as we were getting ready to wrap up, he got down on one knee.

Tell us about the dress. After going window-shopping a few times, I decided to check out Brides by Demetrios in Legacy Village. I am glad I did because after a few dresses I found “the one!” I [had] originally pictured myself in a big princess gown, but after trying one on I quickly changed my mind. I went with a mermaid lace dress that looked perfect on me. Being that it was a country themed wedding and at a farm, I went with cowgirl boots instead of heels or fancy shoes. I am also a big fan of Kate Spade, so I picked out Kate Spade earrings that were in the form of a knot.

How about the bridesmaids’ dresses? I took all of my girls at the same time to pick out their dresses. Everyone tried on different styles, but ended up agreeing on the same dress. My sister, the maid of honor, chose a different color, and it turned out perfect.

How did the two of you compose your vows? We decided to write our vows, and I made small books to write them in to have as a keepsake after the wedding.

What are some unusual details you both wanted incorporated in the day? I made all of the centerpieces and most of the décor. My favorite flower is the calla lily, so my bouquet, my maid of honor’s, [and] my sister’s were plum calla lilies.

How did you select the cake, and what was it like? We originally were going to just do cupcakes, but as the day approached, we decided to go for a cake, as well. We did a cake tasting at Tiffany’s Bakery and fell in love with all the flavors. We ended up going with chocolate with peanut butter filling—groom’s pick—and banana with chocolate filling—my pick.

How did your wedding day measure up to your fantasy of it? As a little girl, I always dreamed of what my wedding would be like, and my wedding day felt like a fairytale. It could not have been a more perfect day! From getting ready, to the ceremony, and then celebrating with all of our friends and families, it will be a day we remember forever.

From the groom:

How did you know she was the one? I knew she was the one because even on bad days she made me the happiest I have ever been, and I knew that I’d never find anyone that loved me more unconditionally.

What expectations did you have for your wedding day? I really didn’t know what to expect for the wedding day. I had looked forward to getting married throughout my life, but it became more of a desire as I got older.

What surprised you on your wedding day? The thing that surprised me the most was how fast it went by. People told us that the day would be over before we knew it, and they were right. From beginning to end, it was probably the quickest day of my life.

What is your favorite memory of your big day? My favorite memory was when Chelsey walked down the aisle and I got to say “I do” to the most beautiful girl in the world.

BRITNY KUTUCHIEF & JOHN WORK

When: September 10, 2016 at 5:30 p.m., reception immediately following.

Where: Crown Point Ecology Center, Bath Guest count: 200

Photographer: Heidi M. Rolf www.heidimrolfe.com

From the Bride