Rustically Elegant Weddings

MALLORY AND JOHN SHIRCLIFF
When: October 2, 2016, early afternoon, reception immediately following
Where: Brookside Farms, Louisville Guest count: 200
Photographer: Amanda Goodin Photography, www.amanda-goodin.com
From the bride:
How did he propose? We had planned a photo shoot with Amanda Goodin Photography, and at the end as we were getting ready to wrap up, he got down on one knee.
Tell us about the dress. After going window-shopping a few times, I decided to check out Brides by Demetrios in Legacy Village. I am glad I did because after a few dresses I found “the one!” I [had] originally pictured myself in a big princess gown, but after trying one on I quickly changed my mind. I went with a mermaid lace dress that looked perfect on me. Being that it was a country themed wedding and at a farm, I went with cowgirl boots instead of heels or fancy shoes. I am also a big fan of Kate Spade, so I picked out Kate Spade earrings that were in the form of a knot.
How about the bridesmaids’ dresses? I took all of my girls at the same time to pick out their dresses. Everyone tried on different styles, but ended up agreeing on the same dress. My sister, the maid of honor, chose a different color, and it turned out perfect.
How did the two of you compose your vows? We decided to write our vows, and I made small books to write them in to have as a keepsake after the wedding.
What are some unusual details you both wanted incorporated in the day? I made all of the centerpieces and most of the décor. My favorite flower is the calla lily, so my bouquet, my maid of honor’s, [and] my sister’s were plum calla lilies.
How did you select the cake, and what was it like? We originally were going to just do cupcakes, but as the day approached, we decided to go for a cake, as well. We did a cake tasting at Tiffany’s Bakery and fell in love with all the flavors. We ended up going with chocolate with peanut butter filling—groom’s pick—and banana with chocolate filling—my pick.
How did your wedding day measure up to your fantasy of it? As a little girl, I always dreamed of what my wedding would be like, and my wedding day felt like a fairytale. It could not have been a more perfect day! From getting ready, to the ceremony, and then celebrating with all of our friends and families, it will be a day we remember forever.
From the groom:
How did you know she was the one? I knew she was the one because even on bad days she made me the happiest I have ever been, and I knew that I’d never find anyone that loved me more unconditionally.
What expectations did you have for your wedding day? I really didn’t know what to expect for the wedding day. I had looked forward to getting married throughout my life, but it became more of a desire as I got older.
What surprised you on your wedding day? The thing that surprised me the most was how fast it went by. People told us that the day would be over before we knew it, and they were right. From beginning to end, it was probably the quickest day of my life.
What is your favorite memory of your big day? My favorite memory was when Chelsey walked down the aisle and I got to say “I do” to the most beautiful girl in the world.
BRITNY KUTUCHIEF & JOHN WORK
When: September 10, 2016 at 5:30 p.m., reception immediately following.
Where: Crown Point Ecology Center, Bath Guest count: 200
Photographer: Heidi M. Rolf www.heidimrolfe.com
From the Bride
How did you two meet? Jon went to high school with my brother, and the two would play music together. I used to spy on them and record videos of Jon playing guitar and send them to my girlfriends on the sly.
How did he propose? He organized a family picnic at my parents’ house. My sister and her husband came in from out of town under the guise that she had to take care of something work-related. He popped the “Q” on my parents’ front porch with everyone watching.
Tell us about the dress. I went through a very stressful dress-selection process, including ordering a vintage gown on eBay that I ultimately didn’t wear. My mom insisted on doing the traditional dress shopping thing, so I scheduled an appointment at Something White in Independence. I didn’t intend to get a dress, but then I fell in love with the one I ended up wearing. It’s a natural waist Watters gown with a lace bodice and an illusion deep V-neck. I wore my mom’s diamond stud earrings as my “something borrowed,” and had blue toenail polish as my “something blue.”
How involved was the groom in the wedding planning? One word: Groomzilla. He had a say in just about every aspect. He was particularly demanding about the centerpieces, which were made by our good friend, Jamie Gellner. He and Jamie had a very specific vision [that] was a massive undertaking for everyone. We spent the 42 hours leading up to our wedding day assembling hundreds of flower arrangements to create a continuous look across 40 long tables.
What are some unusual details you both wanted incorporated in the wedding ceremony? We had an unconventional bridal party. One of my oldest friends, Dwayne, stood by my side, and Jon’s sister stood by his side. Our dog, Darwin, served as Best Dog. Our favorite part of the ceremony was the song we chose to play as soon as Judge Teodosio pronounced us husband and wife: “Sugar” by Stevie Wonder. It was such a happy moment.
How involved were your respective families in planning your big day? How helpful (or not) were they? One more word: Mother-of-the-Bride-zilla. My mom was integral in planning every part of the day. In my family, we tend to roundtable every single decision, so we spent a lot of time brainstorming. My aunt’s flower shop, House of Plants Florist, helped us orchestrate the massive flower job and created the most stunning bouquets. Our families were a big part of all of it.
How did your wedding day measure up to your fantasy of it? It measured up and more! The only downfall was that it rained, but everyone took it in stride and made the most of it. It was so perfect.
From the groom
How did you know she was the one? I’m twice the man I ever was before I knew her. Through her example and diligence, I’ve learned how to be a better person, one worthy of her love.
How did she react when you proposed? She seemed to think she was being given an Oscar or some other award—she just kept saying, “Thank you! Thank you!” over and over again.
How involved were you in planning the event? I was certainly called Groomzilla quite a few times, but Britny really did all the work. I probably took too much voice in the planning, but only to simplify and make sure we captured the mood, no matter the cost.
What surprised you on your wedding day? It stormed right in the middle of our ceremony. It came down in the most dramatic way, really adding some theatrics to our ceremony. Behind us it was dark and gloomy, but through a small barn window just above the altar, the sun was still shining and the sky was blue.
What was one thing you absolutely had to have included in the ceremony or reception? ‘Overjoyed’ by Stevie Wonder. It captures my exact sentiments for Britny. I was able to coax Britny’s father to play the piano, her brother to play the guitar, and my dad to sing it during our ceremony. They nailed it.
What is your favorite memory of your big day? After Britny walked out of the farmhouse, in her dress with flowers in her hair, and I saw how beautiful she looked, all my stress immediately melted and I swelled up like a balloon. It’s probably the first and only time Britny has ever seen me cry.