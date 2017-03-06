The Face of A Beautiful Smile

× Expand Photo by Tylar Sutton

Ask many happy people in The 330 who is behind the design of their beautiful smiles, and they will likely answer Belli & Streit Orthodontics. Dr. Stephen J. Belli began practicing in Kent 25 years ago, with Dr. Laura M. Streit joining him in 2012. Their shared training, expertise and unwavering commitment to providing quality orthodontic results have culminated in the partnership they are proud to announce in 2017.

Dr. Belli is a graduate of The Ohio State University and is a member of the Akron Children’s Hospital Facial Deformity and Cleft Palate Team. Dr. Streit received her undergraduate and dental degrees from the University of Michigan and continued her training at Case Western Reserve University, where she completed her orthodontic residency.

Dr. Belli and Dr. Streit are the only Board Certified Orthodontists in Portage County, providing many treatment options for their patients. Their use of digital scanners and CBCT imaging, along with their status among the nation’s Top 1 percent Invisalign© Doctors, gives patients the benefit of receiving high-tech orthodontics with a highly personalized approach.

