Trial and Success

Clinical trials are the testing ground for many innovations. Therapies, devices, procedures and drugs grow and develop under the watchful eye of research experts. Out of those studies arise new ways to approach age-old issues. Whether it’s a new visual tool for the blind, an innovative procedure for athletes or a way to improve a patient’s general life, the research in The 330’s hospitals is providing a vital thing—hope.

A NEW WAY TO SEE

A pair of glasses tricked out with a camera, electrodes and a small computer that can allow the blind to detect objects in front of them sounds like something out of a science fiction flick. However, that is the description of the BrainPort device. This piece of technology is currently being tested in a clinical trial at Akron Children’s Hospital by Dr. Richard Hertle, Director of Pediatric Ophthalmology and the Vision Center.

“This is a fascinating piece of technology,” says Hertle. “What we’re doing now is [an] opportunity to take something out of the engineer’s hands and put it in the clinic and see how it works—especially in children.”

The scientific branch of the field of sensory substitution has been around for quite a while, Hertle says. BrainPort is another piece of the puzzle that helps the blind move through the world around them. The device, created by Wicab, Inc., was originally developed for soldiers who returned from battle blinded. However, when Hertle came to Akron Children’s Hospital, he spoke with the company behind the device to begin trials on children.

The technology itself is of the problem-solving variety. Instead of using the eyes to see the world, the BrainPort device takes visual information through a different route to reach its destination. “What the technology does is bypass the eye and use the tongue to send information about the world, visual information such as motion, shape and depth, and that information is sent via a tongue electrode.” Shaped like a waffle iron with many different electrodes on it, the tongue pad stimulates the tongue, and the information moves towards the visual portion of the brain.

Hertle describes this transfer of information like a chain of conversation. The tongue starts with the information but doesn’t know what to do with it. “It says, I don’t recognize this; it’s not taste information.” Asking if anyone else wants it, the visual cortex calls out, telling the tongue to send it over. Once the information is nabbed up by the visual cortex, the brain can begin to construct the world for the patient. “That’s how, in the simplest terms, the brain takes tongue information and makes it eye information,” says Hertle.

The study is enrolling up to 20 children, though it is not currently full. This study is funded by the Rebecca D. Considine Research Institute, an in-house Children’s Hospital supported research division of the hospital. In the long run, Hertle hopes this device will provide the blind another low-vision tool to allow them to move through the world. “They’ll be able to see people coming; they’ll be able to make those shapes out,” he says. “I think that their connection with the visual world will be enhanced.”

Unlike many research studies, this one has current, real-time results for those participating. “This is a real example of direct research scholars making a difference to an actual patient with a previously untreatable problem,” Hertle says. “This isn’t research scholars making a difference 50 years from now; this is now.”

A different view of the world

When Camryn Gattuso was born prematurely, she was only one pound, four ounces. Her lungs were not yet developed, and her retinas were damaged. As time passed, her lungs grew stronger, but she remained sightless. “She’s been blind from birth,” her step-grandmother and guardian, Sandee Gattuso says.

At 14 years old, Camryn Gattuso has participated in both the first phase of the BrainPort trial—which took place several years ago—and the current second phase. “I originally did the BrainPort when I was about 9 years old, and I didn’t fully grasp the idea of what I was doing until I did it again this year,” she says.

Gattuso describes the device as a pair of glasses with a camera on the front that can detect objects in front of the wearer. The glasses are connected to a battery pack worn on the waist, as well as a tongue pad that goes in the mouth. To increase clarity of the image, she turns a dial on the battery pack. “If I cannot see something every well, I just adjust the intensity on the tongue pad so that the image gets clearer.”

The future implications of this device are intriguing for Gattuso, who says the BrainPort allows her to view the world in a different way. “I do not see with my eyes,” she says. The trial also opens the door to hope for the 14-year-old. “I feel like a complete genius because I can see stuff when I’m using it.”

Future Developments

Dr. Hertle says that the BrainPort device is being developed by the company—Wicab, Inc.—to improve usability. Similar to a retainer worn by those with braces, this portion of the future device will be permanently in the patient’s mouth. “It can be in the mouth wirelessly all the time and then the patient can touch it when they need to instead of holding it in their mouth.”

RECOVERY REIMAGINED

Returning to the hospital time after time can be disheartening. Wanda Staab, DNP, CHFN at Summa Health System, says she sees heart failure patients back in the hospital often. “We know that half of the patients discharged will be back in the hospital within one year. That’s our common statistic,” Staab says. “Also, about 25 percent of the patients discharged are returned within 30 days.”

With each return visit, more complications arise. One solution to a healthy recovery is limiting recurring visits. “By being able to keep them out of the hospital, [patients] will be able to live longer, healthier, happier lives,” Staab says.

Enter the SMILE trial. Testing how effectively a piece of technology—Sensible Medical’s ReDS non-invasive monitoring vest—works to keep patients from coming back to the hospital, this trial provides hope for heart failure patients. Staab is the primary investigator of the trial. “It’s a pretty exciting trial,” she says. “[This is] intended for patients who are currently admitted with a heart failure exacerbation or a flare-up of heart failure.”

Participants are given a vest to wear upon discharge. They use the vest for 90 seconds each day over a nine-month period. Military see-through technology in the device monitors the amount of fluid building up within the body—a major concern for heart failure patients. “When that fluid builds up, sometimes it happens quietly and [the patient doesn’t] realize it. That’s the beginning of a flare-up of their heart failure,” Staab says.

Fluid build-up is a major hindrance to a patient’s recovery. “With heart failure, the heart doesn’t pump fluid around efficiently. It starts to back up into the lungs, the stomach or the legs,” Staab says. The patient may experience symptoms for a while before realizing that they should go to the hospital. “In the meanwhile, their heart is not working efficiently like it should.”

Developed by a company in Israel, the ReDS vest allows the patient to remain at home and send their fluid level readings to the hospital via a cellular network. The vest has already been approved for use, and the study is now hoping to confirm its effectiveness as a way to reduce hospital readmissions.