Vionic footwear opens a new store in Fairlawn

× Expand Vionic Fairlawn

Vionic® footwear has opened its first branded retail store with a local independent retailer, Lucky Shoes, in Fairlawn Ohio. This will be the brand’s first storefront, with associates trained exclusively and extensively in Vionic products and technology. The store will carry the complete line of Vionic products, including shoes, sandals and orthotics.

“This collaborative effort presents an exciting opportunity for Vionic,” says Vionic President Connie Rishwain. “Partnering with Lucky Shoes, one of the top independent retailers for Vionic, has given us the confidence to explore the concept of a Vionic retail store. Their collaboration will be instrumental in ensuring its success, and their expertise will be invaluable as we explore the challenges of bringing our product to this market.”

Founded by Australian podiatrist Phillip Vasyli, Vionic brings together science and style, combining innovative biomechanics with the most coveted trends. With a heritage in foot health and a team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to supportive footwear, offering a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials and thoughtful design. Vionic aims to make comfort covetable, by featuring a diverse selection of active styles, boots, heels, sandals, slippers and more.