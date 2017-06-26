Men's Guide: 11 Things We Love

Shinola Watches | Beautifully crafted watches with a lifetime guarantee. | shinola.com

1820 House Candles | Manly scents made in East Palestine, Ohio. Available at Apotheclaire in Akron. | 1820house.com

Cousin's Cigar | 1812 Merriman Rd., Akron | The story of Cousin’s Cigar stretches back six decades, to when Sidney Kolod started the business in Cleveland. The family business has continued over the years and expanded south to Akron’s Merriman Valley. Offering a wide variety of quality cigars and products, Cousin’s has years of expertise under its belt.

Air Tailor | Tailor-by-text service that offers tie slimming and shortening services that tailor your ties to the perfect fit. | airtailor.com

Good Clean Fun by Nick Offerman | We recommend the audiobook version. $25 | amazon.com / audible.com

Bearded Buch Kombucha | The manliest way to drink your probiotics. | beardedbuch.com

Man Crates | Guy-centric gift crates you cannot wait to pry open (crowbar included). | mancrates.com

Whisker Dam | "It's like an umbrella for your face." $20-25 | whiskerdam.com

The Art of Manliness | Man up with this educational podcast and website for men of all interests. | artofmanliness.com

Uncrate | men's guide app and website | uncrate.com

Bespoke Post | "The Box of Awesome." No pressure subscrition service. | bespokepost.com