Sculpture Tour of The 330

SCULPTURES OF THE 330

photo by Amani Williams

Thomas Morgan created Polypus, whose tentacles enwrap the Imperial Room bar at 420 Court Ave. N.W.

photo by Amani Williams

Patrick Buckohr and Joseph Close created 600, which adorns the corner of Market Avenue N. and 6th Street N.W.

photo by Amani Williams

Patrick Buckohr constructed Fish, which welcomes visitors to the historic Canton Brewing Company.

photo by Amani Williams

Football Tractor, by P.R. MIller, sits at the corner of Court Avenue and 5th Street N.

photo by Amani Williams

Gaia’s Hope by Joseph Close beautifies a parking garage on Court Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets.

photo by Amani Williams

Giraffe, by local tattoo artist and sculptor Patrick Buckohr, sits at the corner of Court Avenue N.W. and 4th Street N.W.

photo by Amani Williams

Gorilla sits across the intersection of Court Avenue N.W. and 4th Street N.W. from another of Patrick Buckohr’s animal creations, Giraffe (#3).

photo by Amani Williams

The Canton Arts District includes seven art galleries, 22 artist studios, five live music venues, shops, restaurants, bars, and lots of public art.

photo by Amani Williams

Rhino, sculpted from recycled tires by Patrick Buckohr, Joseph Close, Paul Werner and Steve Brodzenski, guards downtown Canton.

photo by Amani Williams

Canton artist Thomas Morgan created Shattered Expressions, a three-panel installation at the corner of 5th and Cleveland avenues, to depict rage, sorrow and joy.

photo by Amani Williams

Shutterbug by area artist P.R. Miller is located at the corner of Cleveland Avenue N.W. and 5th Street N.W.

DON DRUMM SCULPTURES

