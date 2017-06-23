“Skillet & Grill-it” Whole Chicken Recipe

When it comes to grilling, simple is better. A few herbs and spices and a nice hot flame will get the job done. Add a seasoned cast iron skillet to the mix and keep those delicious, meaty juices from falling into the grill abyss. This “grill-it skillet” chicken recipe is like having an oven in your backyard. The cast iron skillet will give you a beautiful sear on the bird, while the indirect heat of the grill will roast the chicken from the inside. Roll up your sleeves, crack open a beer, and let grilling season begin.

Prep Time

Ingredients

Instructions

1. Prepare your gas grill for indirect heat (turn one side on high) and allow it to reach a temperature of 450 degrees.

2. Place a cast iron skillet on the lit side of the grill. Close the hood for 15 minutes to let the skillet heat up.

3. Remove the whole chicken from the refrigerator. Using a sharp knife, cut the skin connecting the legs of the chicken to the rest of the body. Pull the thighs open until you feel the joints pop.

4. Chop the thyme, rosemary and sage and place in a small bowl with the oil. Brush the entire chicken with the oil and herb mixture. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Place chicken, breast side down, on hot skillet. Close grill lid and cook for 5-7 minutes. Chicken is ready to flip when the breast is a nice golden brown and releases easily from the pan.

6. Carefully flip the chicken using tongs and a spatula. Cover and grill again until the underside of the chicken is golden brown, about 10-15 minutes.

7. Turn off the burners of your grill and continue to cook until the chicken is cooked through. This will take 10-25 minutes depending on how much heat your grill has retained. Watch the thermometer on the lid of your gas grill to ensure the temperature does not go below 400 degrees. The breast of the chicken should be 155 degrees.

8. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and cover with foil to rest for 10 minutes.

9. Serve with your favorite summer sides.