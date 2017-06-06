× Expand Dogfish Head Brewery's SeaQuench Ale

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a SeaQuench Ale? Just as the temperature rises and Ohioans brace for the brink of summer, store shelves begin to fill with some of the best brews of the year. Introduced last year in a limited capacity, Dogfish Head’s incredibly quaffable SeaQuench Ale shows its face once again—this time in cans and as a year-round release. Craft beer fans can rejoice that this crowd favorite is here to stay.

The story of Dogfish Head Brewery originally began in the summer of 1995 just a short skip and a jump from the beautiful waters of Rehoboth Beach. Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats was Delaware’s first brewpub to open in the famed resort beach area. As its popularity grew, founder Sam Calagione would transition the production of his glorious liquid gold to nearby Milton, Delaware. He continued to build on the success of the Rehoboth location, making it a testing ground for small batch brews. Now over 21 years later, Dogfish Head Brewery beers are available in a whopping 34 states and plan to expand into West Virginia by the end of the year.

Birthed from the combination of three distinct beers styles, SeaQuench Ale was brewed and combined in sequence (hence the name) to create a beer like no other. The brewery first starts with a clean, crisp kolsch, before adding a thread of gose with sea salt and black limes, and finally rounds things out with the addition of Berliner Weiss brewed with lime juice. At 4.9 percent, SeaQuench Ale is a sessionable beer with extremely low bitterness. It crafts citrusy notes upfront, a nice tartness throughout, and concludes with a clean, refreshing, thirst-quenching finish.

SeaQuench Ale is available in six pack cans ($10.99) at select Acme, Fishers Foods and Giant Eagle locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Mustard Seed, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall. It can also be found on draft at your favorite neighborhood craft-friendly bar.