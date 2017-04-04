Feeling distinctly un-healthy

Healthy habits are great. This is hardly ever a point that people argue over. And for the most part, it is something that my husband and I try to embrace. We wake up early, step into our individual fitness routines, and eat rounded meals. It’s all very far from perfect, but each day we try to take a step down a somewhat healthy road.

However, that’s not very fun. I know, doing what you need to do to be healthy isn’t always supposed to be fun, but it’s necessary for a long, happy life. That’s all well and good, until you get that itch to break free and rebel. On those occasions it is probably better that I grab an oversized breakfast burger—the ones with the hash brown patty, fried egg and bacon—than do something more menacingly destructive. In my own not at all clinically approved opinion, a little indulgence is actually a beneficial thing to work into your life. The break from your routine is refreshing and brings a smile to your face. It’s travel for your taste buds. You are taking them to an unusual destination that they won’t visit again for a while, but man, they are having a heck of a time while visiting.

In the past, my husband and I would go out to various eateries when this adventurous culinary itch arrived. Nowadays though, we have to shift the destination to our own kitchen where the thrill is doubled by the experience of learning to make the dish in question. The most recent adventure was homemade donuts.

Colorful little innertubes of confectionary delight, donuts have always been a favorite of mine. I had never attempted to make my own but figured it couldn’t be too difficult. I had received a specialty donut pan over Christmas that would help with the venture, so it was worth a try. Making life easier, I baked the donuts instead of deep-frying them. It felt a little healthier—at least until I frosted them.

Not many survived to the frosting stage because of quality control, also known as the hubby. We both found ourselves laughing while frosting got just everywhere in the kitchen—and mysteriously in the office…not sure when I even went in there—and sprinkles went all over the place. It was a break from the everyday routine that made a lazy afternoon memorable.

A little indulgence can go a long way to making a meal a memory. This month, we featured several awesome indulgent foods in The 330. Some are probably less healthy for you than others, but that doesn’t really matter. The important thing is grabbing a spoon, fork or slice with a couple of your best friends—or alone, we don’t judge—and enjoying something out of the ordinary. Have a little fun out of the blue, because why not? Dig in and enjoy!