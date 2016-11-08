Hoppin’ Frog’s T.O.R.I.S.

Ohio beer drinkers rejoiced last month when the 12 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) limit was removed, making way for brewers and wholesalers to sell and distribute high-alcohol brews to the masses. Akron’s own Hoppin’ Frog Brewery was the first to reach the shelves with their latest in the Russian imperial stout series, T.O.R.I.S. (Triple Oatmeal Russian Imperial Stout) the Tyrant.

Up until now, local beer lovers have resigned themselves to life with an alcohol cap. But things could be worse. Back in 2002, Ohio changed their beer ABV limit from six to the more pleasing 12 percent. However, over the years, drinkers have felt as if craft beer admirers in the Buckeye state had drawn the short stick.

The 12 percent cap forced true aficionados to leave the state on beer excursions to Pennyslvania, Michigan, Kentucky and other surrounding states with no limits. Highly anticipated and higher-octane releases—like Dogfish Head’s 120 Minute, The Bruery’s Black Tuesday and Goose Island’s Bourbon County Brand Stout—were eagerly snatched up because the state of Ohio prohibited them.

While the law was forcing consumers to travel elsewhere to acquire highly coveted beers, Ohio brewers also felt like the cap was cramping their style and creativity. Thanks to the signing of House Bill 37 by Ohio governor John Kasich, all that has changed.

Akron’s Hoppin’ Frog Brewery didn’t shy away when it came to creating its first 12-plus percent offering, which comes in at a high and mighty 13.8 percent ABV. This beast of a beer hides those alcohol wings with a rather smooth finish, akin to its little brother, B.O.R.I.S. the Crusher, which clocks in at only 9.4 percent. Toffee, bitter chocolate and roasted malt notes are most prominent with this one and should please fans of the brewery’s award-winning stouts.

T.O.R.I.S. is available in 22 oz bottles for $13.99 at select Acme, Fishers Foods and Giant Eagle locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops, such as Mustard Seed Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall. This new and highly anticipated release can also be found on draft at your favorite neighborhood craft-friendly bars.