The Northside Speakeasy: A Well Crafted Secret

Hidden spaces tend to draw in a fascinated crowd. Treasure maps with black x’s promise stashed riches. Mysterious bookshelves swing open to reveal secret rooms. A combination of knocks on an unidentified door yields a forbidden party.

The craft cocktail bar and modern-day speakeasy have latched onto this desire for the covert locale. These trendy places have more to offer than a traditional watering hole. Instead of a several-second pour, drinks are created over the span of a few minutes while the mixologist explains and educates his patron, making the evening an experience to treasure and remember.

When the new Marriott hotel was going up in the Northside District of downtown Akron, developer Joel Testa thought it would be a perfect fit for the area to tuck a speakeasy into a corner of the space. “We thought what a great opportunity to take a small corner and create something intimate, unique and nice that would be a complement to everything we’ve done in the Northside District,” says Testa.

Surrounded by other Akron staples—D.B.A., Luigi’s, Jilly’s Music Room, Zeber Martell Clay Studio and Art Galley—the new speakeasy is in a walkable area of downtown. Patrons awaiting a table in the intimate space, which only seats 30 at a time, can shop or dine in the district.

Crafting an experience for visitors is an important part of the place, Testa says. “[Millennials and Baby Boomers] are both in a position in their lives where they want to experience things,” he says. Within Northside, the goal is to create multiple locations where visitors can maximize their leisure time in style. “Their time is valuable,” Testa says.

Once their name is called, excited guests have a bit of mystery ahead of them: the hidden entrance.

One of the entrances is through the hotel lobby. Here’s a clue: look for a phone booth. The second is from the outside and plays off the history of Prohibition-era speakeasies. “During Prohibition, the only way to legally get alcohol was through a doctor’s prescription,” says Testa. Concoctions containing alcohol were sold in apothecary stores—the pharmacies of the day.

Inside, visitors are transported back in time. “When you walk in, it looks like you’re on the streets of New York,” says Testa. “You’re staring at a newsstand that you’d find on the streets [there].” Once you master the way in, you can watch others solve the mystery while you savor the atmosphere.

You become engaged with the creation of your drink, which is much more interactive than your typical night at a bar. “If you went to the chef’s table in a fine dining restaurant, you immerse yourself into the kitchen—you’re interacting with the chef, you’re seeing how your food’s prepared from scratch, and it becomes a whole experience that’s so much greater than just the taste of food,” says Testa. “It’s the sight, the sounds, the smells, the experience, the interaction. And that’s what the craft cocktail bar is: the equivalent of being at a chef’s table at a fine dining restaurant.” Guests enjoy everything made from scratch right in front of them, while interacting with the bartenders as part of the process.

The decor is a major component of the night. Just as a luxuriously smooth liquor can create a solid foundation for the cocktail, the general ambiance of the place is the basis for the entire night. By creating a crafted environment—especially one set in the glorified past—patrons are immersed in the experience. “The speakeasy gives us the ability to tie in some of the nostalgia and take a step back in time, which is fun because it gives it another layer of intrigue and authenticity,” says Testa.

Guiding people through the evening are the mixologists, like Bryan Burns, who has been mixing drinks for 19 years. More than just a friend pouring basic combinations of liquors together into a glass, these mixologists educate their guests. This idea of education inspired the speakeasy to offer something Testa considers one of the coolest things there. Mixology 101 allows patrons to become mixologists themselves, with a professional’s guidance, of course. “You can have multiple glasses to try different levels of vermouth [in, say a Manhattan], catch the flavors and know what it’s like to be your own mixologist,” Burns says. This allows for a new level of experimentation. Patrons can discover which unique flavors they prefer in a cocktail, learning as they sip.

With era-appropriate music piping into the space, guests can soak in the feel of a speakeasy. Whether you are looking for intimate conversation or an edifying night at the bar, there is a niche waiting for you. The experience is so tailored, in fact, that Burns says the mixologists will craft a drink based on your mood. “A woman came in, she had a long day and was tired—looking for a nightcap cocktail,” he says. “I made her the Goodnight Tribute, and she ended up having two.”

Get a look at the menu, drink specials, and all you need to prepare for your experience by visiting www.northsidespeakeasy.com.