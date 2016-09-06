ADM Board Offers Hope

Alcoholism, drug addiction and mental illness are real medical conditions that can affect anyone. One in four families experiences either a mental health or substance abuse problem. The County of Summit Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (ADM Board) system of services provides opportunities for recovery and hope for a better life.

The ADM Board is responsible for planning, funding, monitoring, and evaluating treatment and prevention services for people who experience alcoholism, drug addiction and/or mental illness. The ADM Board contracts with community agencies to provide quality, affordable services for people at critical times in their lives.

Thanks to strong community support, Summit County residents have a comprehensive range of services and supports available to them through the ADM Board system. Each year, over 26,000 Summit County residents and their families benefit from treatment and supportive services funded by the ADM Board. More than 70 percent of the ADM’s system resources come from the property tax levy approved by Summit County voters. It is through those levy dollars that people can access effective services and supports.

Recovery from mental illnesses or addictive disorders requires a variety of treatment and support services. The continuum of care includes preventative and treatment services, housing supports, employment assistance, transportation, respite, peer support, recreation and educational services. Effective treatments are available and people do recover.

For 24 hour emergency assistance, call 330-762-6110 for a mental health emergency or 330-996-7730 for an addiction emergency. For information about the ADM Board’s network of services, please call 330-762-3500 or visit www.admboard.org.