Camps You Should Know About

The time has come to start planning your young camper’s summer fun. The 330 has a varietyof engaging camps that will keepyour child interested throughouttheir summer break. Whether they want to experience something specific—athletics or arts—or try a little bit of everything, there is something out there for them.

General Interest Camps

Akron Area YMCA Camps

With multiple locations and a variety of options available for individual campers, the Akron Area YMCA Camps offer many ways for children to have fun under the summer sun. Fostering a sense of belonging, these camps have options for children of all ages.

Learn more by visiting www.gotcamp.org or calling 330-376-1355.

Camp Ledgewood

Girls just want to have fun, and this is one awesome place for them to do just that. Every girl is welcome to enjoy the experience at Camp Ledgewood with a variety of activities. Whether it is kayaking, archery, zip lining or learning in an observatory, each camper can find something to keep the mind and body active all summer long.

Visit www.gsneo.org for more information.

Camp JCC

The Shaw JCC of Akron offers kids in grades 1 through 9 a variety of exciting activities over the summer. Campers can swim, learn and enjoy team sports, express their dramatic side, and participate in group crafts. Specialty camps are available, including Tie-Dye Day camp, Cheering and Dance camp, and Culinary Creations camp. Summer camp options are available June 5 through August 18.

Learn more by visiting www.shawjcc.org or calling 330-876-7850.

The Lippman School Cultural Immersion Camp

Immerse your child in a different culture over the summer. The Lippman School Cultural Immersion Camp connects international students from China with American students to open up their understanding of the global community. Campers ages 10 to 12 can participate in this hands-on program.

Learn more by visiting www.thelippmanschool.org/camp.

Old Trail School Camp

Located in the heart of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Old Trail School Camp offers a variety of week-long, themed camps. Attendees can customize their summer for a great, fun fit. Lunch, transportation, before and after care are all provided as a part of the camp—convenient for families during the summer months.

Learn more by visiting www.oldtrail.org, calling 330-666-1118, or emailing info@oldtrail.org.

Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center Summer Camp

With the Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) right in our backyard, this camp option immerses young adventurers in natural beauty all summer long. Children have been exploring the national park and all of its wonders for the last 20 years through this camp experience. Attendees of the summer camp at the Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center (CVEEC) will enjoy hands-on experiences, including outdoor skills, hiking, singing songs around the campfire, games and crafts.

Learn more about the various camp options by visiting www.conservancyforcvnp.org/camp.

Western Reserve Academy Camps

Exploration is the name of the game at this camp. At Western Reserve Academy, multiple camp options are available to suit the camper’s unique interests. From kicking a soccer ball to dancing the afternoon away, WRA offers a fun experience for attendees. Join in the excitement as WRA staff members teach campers to strive for excellence, act with compassion and live with integrity.

For more information, visit www.wra.net/summerprograms, call 330-342-9661, or email summerprograms@wra.net.

ART CAMPS

Summer Piano Institute at Kent State University

Does your young camper have a passion for piano? The musically inclined will become immersed in their craft at this camp. The Piano Institute at Kent State University offers a combination of lessons, performance opportunities and master classes over 10 days. Classes will be held June 9 through 18 for students in grades 7 through 12. Participants are given one-on-one lessons with KSU’s piano faculty and will also have their final gala performance at Severance Hall’s Reinberger Hall.

To learn more, contact Marilyn Borkrass at mborkrass@kent.edu or call 330-672-3100.

Weathervane Playhouse Summer Theater Academy

Allow your camper to embrace their dramatic side and inspire their creativity through the Weathervane Playhouse Summer Theater Academy. Weathervane has options available for children ages 5 to 16. Classes include acting, singing, dance and private studio sessions for instruments and singing.

Visit www.weathervaneplayhouse.com or call 330-836-2626 to learn more.

The Illusion Factory Summer Theater Camp

This professional children’s theater offers children the chance to dive into the theatrical world over the summer. Campers can learn the ins and outs of set and costume design, how to memorize lines and tips for performing live. Their skills will be put to the test through performances before live audiences during this interactive day camp.

To learn more, contact Matthew Wilks at theillusionfactoryakron@gmail.com or call 330-376-5700.

Summer Art Camp at the Canton Museum of Art

Inspiration abounds within the walls of the Canton Museum of Art. This provides a great setting for campers to explore their own artistic inclinations. Young artists participate in a variety of educational and hands-on activities in the museum’s classrooms and galleries. The fee to attend also includes the camper’s materials so that they can experience drawing, painting and sculpture. Children ages 6 to 14 are welcome in this program and will be divided by age group.

Learn more by visiting www.cantonart.org/artcamp.

Educational Camps

Kids’ College at Stark State

Keep your child’s mind active through a fun version of summer school—Kids’ College. This program is held by the education department of Stark State College and works to stimulate creativity while expanding students’ interests over a summer of higher education. Specific topics offered include abstract art, science, sports, food, culture, finance and more.

Learn more by contacting Danette Lund at dlund@starkstate.edu or visiting www.starkstate.edu/kidscollege.

Sylvan Learning Center

Make sure your child doesn’t lose any of that valuable knowledge they picked up over the last school year by making the most of summer camp. Sylvan offers camps with flexible programing to increase your child’s potential during the school year. These programs feature interesting, engaging topics. From robotics and math to writing and organization, your child will pick up tangible skills while having fun learning all summer long.

To register and for more information, call 330-439-4164 in Fairlawn or 330-451-6387 in Twinsburg.

Akron Zoo Camp

Unleash your camper’s wild side! Children with a passion for learning about animals will enjoy the opportunity to be up close and personal with the wildlife at the zoo. Each camp program involves meeting animals and their keepers, as well as touring the zoo and making a craft to take home.

To learn more, visit www.akronzoo.org/zoo-camp.

Lawrence Lower School Summer Program

Give your child a head start for the next school year. Lawrence School’s summer programs are designed to build strong foundational skills for continued success in the classroom. Young scholars will work on organizational skills, as well as learning new strategies, while still having fun.

For additional information, visit www.lawrenceschool.org.

The Soap Box Derby STEM Summer Program

Does your child have a need for speed? Give them a summer experience that will combine their desire to race at top speeds with an educational edge. The Soap Box Derby STEM summer program is a five-day program that allows campers ages 9 to 12 to design, build and race their own mini soap box car. Attendees will also participate in many hands-on STEM projects throughout the camp.

Learn more by visiting www.soapboxderby.org or calling 330-733-8723.

Sports Camps

The First Tee of Akron

Golf isn’t just for businessmen or retirees; it can also be a fun activity for our youth. Children participating in the First Tee of Akron will learn more than just the basics of the game. Young golfers also learn the First Tee Nine Core values: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment. Classes are offered in five-week sessions that meet once a week for children ages 7 to 18.

Learn more by visiting www.thefirstteeakron.org or calling 330-375-2638.

CVCA Summer Sports Camps

Play ball! Or lacrosse, hockey, cheerleading and a variety of other sports at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy Sports Camps. This camp offers a positive environment for young athletes to grow their skill set and passion for the activity with fellow campers.

Learn more about this camp by visiting www.athletics.cvcaroyals.org/sports/2016/1/26/Summer%20Camps.aspx.

The University of Akron Basketball Camps

Practice is the key to success in many activities. Young basketball players can work on their skills during The University of Akron Basketball Camps this summer. Campers will learn from Coach Dambrot’s skilled coaching staff and players through hands-on instruction that will impact their game and be a lot of fun.

Learn more by visiting www.akronbasketballcamps.com.

Blue Streak All-Sports Camp

If your camper can’t pick simply one sport, why not try a bunch? The Blue Streak All-Sports Camp offers basketball, archery, soccer, football, baseball and many more activities in a non-competitive atmosphere throughout the summer. Promote teamwork in children ages 4 to 13 while keeping them active during the long summer days.