From Kent State to Career

Leaving college and entering the workforce can be tough for anyone, but Elizabeth, who has Down Syndrome, wasn’t going to leave anything to chance. She was prepared for the transition from school life to the working world by completing the Career and Community Studies program at Kent State University and staying connected with her Service and Support Administrator (SSA) at Summit DD.

Summit DD service coordinators, or SSAs, connect people with disabilities to supports and providers in the community that can help them achieve their vision of a happy, satisfying life. Throughout her program at Kent State, Elizabeth stayed in touch with her SSA, Ronda Barth, who offered support she needed.

“Liz is a great self-advocate and will call or email me if there are issues,” stated Barth. The SSA said she has helped connect Elizabeth to various community activities and groups that fit her interest while attending Kent State. Elizabeth agreed, saying that she found her SSA helpful and easy to stay connected with through email.

Summit DD has connected several students to Kent State and other colleges, and continues to support them throughout their higher education experience.

For more information about Summit DD’s service coordination visit SummitDD.org/SSA.