Photo courtesy of Summit Memory/Akron-Summit County Public Library

Helen Waterhouse Rides a Pig

Akron, 1951

This black and white image depicts writer Helen Waterhouse (1892-1965) riding a pig on October 30, 1951. Waterhouse wrote freelance for the Akron Beacon Journal in the 1920s, but eventually submitted so many stories that the paper was paying her more money than most staff writers. John S. Knight — publisher of the ABJ at the time — gave Waterhouse a full-time staff writing position to save money. As the first female journalist in the country to focus on aviation writing, Waterhouse was friends with Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh, among other acclaimed pilots.