Education and fun collide with these kid-friendly podcasts

In the digital age, it’s hard to imagine kids outside playing until the street lights come on. Nowadays every kid has a touchscreen device and is comfortably sitting on the couch playing whatever new game about candy or birds is out. These podcasts are all tailored for kids in multiple areas of interest. Each podcast is sure to entertain and/or educate your young one’s mind, while also guaranteeing not to annoy you if you’re listening too.

STEM

Tumble Science Podcast for Kids Take your kids into the lab with this entertaining and educational podcast for children. Tumble Science combines education and entertainment to teach your mad scientist all about scientific inquiry, no matter their age. Each episode is sure to spark engaging discussion for you and your child. Learn more by visiting www.sciencepodcastforkids.com.

Brains On! Brains on! is a podcast for your curious little scientist. Each week, the podcast is cohosted by a kid scientist and public radio journalists. The program breaks down the science behind x-rays, baking and many more subjects for your tiny Einstein to discover. It’s informative, entertaining and more importantly, holds a child’s attention so they get every bit of information the podcast has to offer. Check out the episodes on www.brainson.org.

The Show About Science Learn about science from a tiny scientist. Hosted by now 6-year-old Nate, The Show About Science gives you information from scientists all around the world that sit down with Nate during each episode. With a five-star rating, The Show About Science is at the very least sure to entertain you as a young inquisitive mind delves into the complex world of science. Learn more about Nate and his show by visiting www.acast.com/showaboutscience.

But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids Because “y” has a very long tail is no longer an acceptable answer for these curious kids. But Why is hosted by young minds asking all the big questions. Learn answers to questions like: are yawns really contagious? How is chocolate made? And why is the sky blue? This podcast will educate and entertain your tiny analyst without patronizing them. Check it out by visiting www.npr.org/podcasts/474377890/but-why-a-podcast-for-curious-kids.

Just for fun

Disney Story Central Let your kiddie’s imagination run wild while they listening to Disney Story Central. Disney and Pixar stories come to life every week as Disney storybooks are retold. This is perfect for car trips or when you don’t want them staring at the television all day. Learn more by visiting www.disneystorycentral.com.

Sesame Street Podcast Turn on the GPS, blast the radio and take a quick trip down to Sesame Street. Enjoy short videos from the beloved classical residents of Sesame Street as they teach your young ones about friendship, sharing and many more important life lessons. Visit www.sesamestreet.org for more information or download episodes from iTunes.

The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian Join Finn and his three friends as they explore the depths of space. The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian is a sequential series following the adventures of four space adventurers as they solve mysteries, explore planets and even help out the distraught alien now and then. Become a part of the adventure today by visiting www.finncaspian.com.

Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child Playlist Turn off the screaming puppets and mother goose vocals and turn this on. This podcast is music for kids, but also music parents won’t hate on the long drive to grandma’s for family gatherings. Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child Playlist is appropriate for your young listener while helping the whole family have fun. Start rocking out by visiting www.sparetherock.com.

Language

High Five French Bonjour, jeune esprit! (Hello, young mind!) Follow along with Emma as she visits her friend, Mathilde, in France. Each episode, your young translator will learn phrases and words in French. Parents can also find the High Five French course that will allow them to download activity sheets and notes to supplement their child’s education. Say bon voyage to boring and visit www.radiolingua.com/category/shows/high-five-french-shows to learn more.

A Spoonful of Russian A Spoonful of Russian is a conversational podcast that is good for all ages. You can learn Russian from a conversational aspect with a native Russian speaker. Don’t worry that the material isn’t specifically for kids—the repetition will help them pick it up before you know it. Learn more by visiting www.speakrussian.blogspot.com.

Kids Chinese podcast Allow your child to learn Mandarin Chinese in this kid-based podcast. This podcast allows you to understand while listening and helps you to pick up the language as you go. The lessons are designed and based around children to help them have a positive learning experience. The first lesson is centered around a child’s daily life in the U.S., making it an easier start to the learning process. Start your lesson by visiting www.kidschinesepodcast.com.

History

American History Stories Listen to the tales of how our great states came to be the way they are today. Each story is short and sweet enough to keep your little historian’s attention as they hear details about American history from Columbus to the Colonies. Learn more by visiting www.mainlesson.com/display.php?author=pratt&book=ahs1&story=_contents.

Bedtime History: inspirational stories for kids Don’t bother counting sheep or singing your child to sleep when you can lull them to sleep with this podcast. Bedtime History is a podcast that allows children to subconsciously learn as they drift off to sleep. Not only do the stories retell great tales in history, but they also pull inspirational bits out and emphasize them to your sweet dreamer. Find the perfect episode by visiting www.bedtimehistory.podbean.com.

The Radio Adventures of Dr. Floyd Turn off the TV and gather around the “radio” like your grandparents did and listen to the stories of Dr. Floyd. Dr. Floyd is the greatest scientist around, and he travels through time to stop his arch nemesis. As he travels, he meets the people and goes to the places that helped make the world the way it is today. Learn more about the fascinating Dr. Floyd by visiting www.doctorfloyd.com.

Stuff You Missed in History Class Put down the textbook and turn your headphones up as you learn about the stories you might have missed in class. Stuff You Missed in History Class is a podcast that recounts interesting history topics, like the origin of knitting and the true story of history’s most fascinating figures. Enjoy an episode today by visiting www.missedinhistory.com.

Development

Dream Big Podcast Join current 7th-grader Eva and her mother, Olga, as they invite guests who followed their dreams and are currently successful. This podcast inspires kids, as well as adults, to “dream big” and never give up. Each episode also comes with a downloadable discussion sheet for families to work on together. Check it out by visiting www.stitcher.com/podcast/dream-big-podcast.

Kid Friday Kid Friday is a kid-friendly tech news show. The podcast covers websites, computers, phones, apps and many more technological advances in the modern world. They also cover current events. Learn more by visiting www.kidfriday.com.