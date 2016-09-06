Partnering for Families

Summit DD believes that all children should have access to quality, inclusive child care. Their Community Partnership for Inclusion (CPI) program supports a variety of childcare options across Summit County. From children who need a little extra support to little ones with specialized medical needs, Summit DD staff can help families find support in their communities.

Looking for support for her daughter, Destiny, local mom Gerika met with Summit DD’s staff to express her family’s goals. Together, they identified Destiny’s needs and created a list of childcare centers to tour. Gerika chose Kozmic Korner in Akron.

A nurse, contracted with Summit DD, worked with Kozmic Korner to demonstrate tube feeding techniques. Summit DD staff and Gerika were also on hand to address questions or concerns and help Destiny’s teachers feel confident.

“We will continue to provide nursing support when needed,” explained Summit DD Inclusion Specialist Erin Pemberton. “And make sure she thrives at Kozmic Korner.”

Thanks to this partnership, Destiny will now have the opportunity to be with her peers in a fully inclusive setting. She’ll get the chance to play and make friends, all while working toward the developmental milestones that come with preschool.