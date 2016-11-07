Planning for College Success

× Expand illustration by Jamie Skarupa

Preparing for college can be a daunting and overwhelming experience for future scholars and their parents. Knowing the resources available and how to take advantage of them early in a student’s academic life can set the stage for future success. Whether by taking college preparation courses, participating in extracurricular activities, or simply receiving good grades, young adults can ready themselves for the college experience in more than a few ways.

At Malone University, a private, liberal arts school ranked in the top four percent of colleges with career outcomes, college preparation is a top priority. Students who challenge themselves ahead of college succeed academically once they enroll as freshman, says Morgan Wagner, an admissions counselor at the Christian college.

Taking advantage of advanced placement courses and other post-secondary options can only benefit students when they come to a university, Wagner advises. “Having strong leadership skills, a sense of confidence and a motivation to succeed are important at Malone,” she says. “And because we’re a Christian college, faith commitment is also valuable.”

As with a number of colleges and universities around the state, Malone offers junior high and high school students the opportunity to receive college credit before they earn their high school diplomas.

The College Credit Plus Program (CCP) is a dual enrollment program available for students in 7th through 12th grades. The program has been in effect throughout the state since last school year. It works by offering both high school and college credit for core classes taken at a postsecondary institution.

Public high school students accepted into the program are approved for funding from the state, so there is no cost to the student for receiving both high school and college credit simultaneously.

The courses students take through CCP depend on prerequisites, placement testing, their high school’s requirements, and their intended college major. Credit hours are limited to 16 per semester and 30 per academic year. To be eligible for the program, a student must have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher, as well as an ACT composite score of at least 21, combined SAT score of 950—including reading and math—and an optional Compass test score.

Malone implemented CCP in spring 2015, with just under 100 students ranging from 7th graders to high school seniors enrolled. The university’s program offers both on-campus and online courses. “The students we’ve had enrolled so far are taking full advantage of the opportunities and getting an extra leg up, so to speak, in their college experience,” says Ezra Tkach, an admissions counselor at Malone.

Last year, Tkach says, two 8th graders from a local public school enrolled in classes full-time at the university. “They did incredibly well,” he says. A student is never too young to enroll in classes, Tkach says. “At Malone, we say that if you show you’re ready for college and are prepared for the work, then we won’t stop you from taking courses here.”

CCP is also offered at Stark State College, a public institution offering technical degrees, two-year degrees and four-year degrees. An anticipated 3,500 to 4,000 students are expected to enroll in the program this fall, according to J.P. Cooney, executive director for admissions and enrollment strategies.

Another college advancement opportunity for high school students at Stark State is the Timken Early College High School (ECHS) program. ECHS at Stark State is open for students enrolled at Canton city high schools to earn both a high school diploma and two-year degree. The program serves to provide higher education for students coming from first-generation college or low-income families, as well as racial or ethnic minorities.

“We have so many different students who have different end goals,” Cooney says. “Some want to come here for two years, get their associate’s degree, then transfer to a four-year university.” Saving money on tuition is a major factor as well, Cooney says.

For students looking to challenge themselves academically, Stark State offers an honors program with credits transferrable to four-year institutions and other universities’ honors programs. The program offers an assortment of scholarships for student members to apply for. Providing they meet GPA, test score and credit-hour requirements, traditional and nontraditional students—as well as high school students enrolled in CCP—are invited to join.

Another category of students enrolled at Stark State are the nontraditionals—those who have gone back to school after being in the workforce because they want to get a degree and potentially start a new career.

“ Some come back to school and take placement tests that determine their individual skills and needs,” Cooney says. “There are a lot of students, from an academic standpoint, that are from all over the board.” Some students already have jobs, but want to earn a certificate that will help them advance in their specific field of work. “It really depends on the long-term goals,” Cooney says.

Similar to Malone and Stark State, Kent State University extends a variety of options to public high school students to utilize before stepping foot on campus as a college freshman. CCP is offered through the university at each of its nine regional campuses throughout Northeast Ohio. Mark Ledoux, Associate Director of Kent State Admissions, says the number of classes offered through Kent State has increased in recent years as more opportunities become available.

When it comes time for new students to be accepted into the university, Kent State has a few specific criteria for applicants. “We look for students who have taken really solid preparatory curriculum in high school,” says Ledoux. “College prep classes, honors classes, advanced placement, and CCP are all good.”

Ledoux says that the admissions office examines not just the classes students take, but also their achievements within those classes—including their grades—as well as their ACT and SAT scores. “We look to see what students’ grades are in their classes, and whether they improve over time,” he says.

Whether preparing for a college education at a two-year or four-year school, students have a number of resources at their respective high schools and local colleges to help ensure their future success.