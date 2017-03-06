Private Schools 2017

Archbishop Hoban High School - T.K. Griffith

T.K. Griffith has always had a knack for words. “I got into teaching, honestly, because I loved to write,” he says. At the ripe age of 21, he knew he wanted to combine this love of language with another passion—coaching basketball. He was able to combine these two passions as a teacher at Archbishop Hoban High School. “This was a dream come true at the young age of 21.”

Teaching three Honors 10 English classes and two AP Language and Composition classes for eleventh graders, Griffith also shares the role of department chair. “I’m a pretty tough writing teacher, but kids come back each year thankful for having been pushed and honed,” Griffith says.

Griffith utilizes his experience as a coach every day in the classroom. “I try to build a classroom that operates like a team,” he says. “[I] introduce a concept, practice it, [and then the students] work with classmates to get better.” Whether his students are diving into classics like “The Scarlet Letter” and “The Great Gatsby” or fine-tuning their essays, Griffith guides them onward with enthusiasm.

The job doesn’t come without challenges though. In a technological age, Griffith is constantly trying to use devices, while still encouraging a love of literature. “An issue for English teachers is the movement to isolated, technological, non-verbal communication. It makes the teaching of reading and writing lost arts in a way.” iPads are used daily in the classroom to help annotate text and write small responses to assignments—teaching students the material, as well as how to use technology to analyze the classic written word.

Hoban has not only been a family tradition for Griffith, who attended the school himself, but its staff provides inspiration for him. “Hoban is full of devoted, unselfish and caring educators and people,” he says. “I’m constantly inspired by the selfless dedication of so many people here who never ask for much notice, but who greatly impact the community and the world with their love of their students.”

Lily Zaucha - Junior at Archbishop Hoban High School

What is your favorite part about attending your school? Why? I believe that Hoban is a special place. This school has a family atmosphere like no other. Teachers and students are so supportive of each other in all that we do. Whether it is in academics, athletics, or continuing our spiritual journey, there will always be a feeling of community and belonging at our school.

What are three things you love about your school? I love the family atmosphere, the Hoban traditions, and the lifelong friendships I have made.

How do the teachers at your school help you excel? The teachers at Hoban always push us to become better students through their rigorous in-class lessons and out-of-class assignments. I believe that because of this challenging atmosphere, students will be ready for the heavy workload in college and beyond.

Are you in any extracurricular activities at your school? What are they and what are your favorites? How do they add to your experience? I am on the volleyball team and swim team at Hoban. I am also involved with Unified for Uganda (U4U). Volleyball and swimming have brought me some of my closest friends and helped me learn the importance of teamwork and organization. Both sports have also taught me many leadership skills and the power of positivity. U4U is an organization that helps support childhood education in Uganda. We have fundraisers to raise money for the children we sponsor. These activities have helped me become a bigger part of the Hoban community, adding to the sense of belonging and definitely making my experience more enjoyable.

What are your plans for after graduation? After graduation, I plan to attend college and study Accounting or Computer Science.

Lawrence School - Karen Callahan

“If you ever walk into my room and it’s clean, there’s something wrong,” says science teacher Karen Callahan of Lawrence School in Sagamore Hills. On any given day, her classroom might be cluttered with bowling balls, plaster of Paris, or piles of soil. It’s not that she’s untidy; she’s looking to engage her students in the learning process. “There’s something going on all around my room; it’s hands-on [and] active,” she says.

Callahan has been teaching for 30 years and loves the creative, collaborative atmosphere at Lawrence. Her students may have learning differences like dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia, but Callahan and the team at Lawrence relish the opportunity to meet those needs with teaching methods that often seem unorthodox.

“I’ve had students in the past who have come in here feeling really defeated,” she says, “and they realized they don’t have to learn by someone just talking. We use a multisensory approach.”

The forensics class Callahan designed and teaches is a prime example of this. “We do fiber analysis, crime scene drawing, blood spatter, blood typing, fingerprints, going into documents, [using] bones to figure out missing persons.” The final exam involves processing a mock-up crime scene that includes the entire Lawrence staff and sometimes actual crime specialists. “Our first crime, I had a couple of deputy sheriffs come in to make sure I was doing it right.”

Because the students work together on the project, teamwork is key. “They know that no one person processes everything,” she says. “That’s the atmosphere in my classroom: we’re going to cooperate, we’re going to have fun, and we’re going to learn.”

The result is real-world, hands-on science learning that truly engages Callahan’s students. “They take ownership because now it means something to them, they’re doing research and presenting to the class. It’s a great way to learn.”

Callahan hopes her students will leave her classroom with a life-long love of learning. “I want them to realize that learning can be fun [and] that there’s always something more to learn.”

Gina Marie Hargett - Senior at Lawrence School

What is your favorite subject? My favorite would have to be English. Growing up, I quickly discovered that most classes offer just one correct answer—like a solution in math or a date in history—but when it comes to creative writing, the answers are endless and creativity is rewarded. The only incorrect answer is when you don’t answer at all.

What is your favorite part about attending your school? I no longer feel uncomfortable talking about my learning differences. I am dyslexic, and at my old school, I was pulled from classes because reading was a challenge for me. This made me feel ashamed and isolated. Lawrence has given me the confidence to realize that having dyslexia is nothing to be ashamed about; it just means that I process information differently. At Lawrence, learning differences no longer feel like a burden, [but] a common bond that the students share.

What advice do you have for younger students who want to excel as you have? You have to work hard and be dedicated, but that’s just the first step. The rest is up to you. Discover what drives you—whether it’s writing, like me, or the arts [or] athletics—and apply that same commitment and energy to your school work.

What are your plans for after graduation? I plan to attend college and major in creative writing. I am excited to achieve my dreams of traveling and seeing the world. I look forward to life after high school, but I’ll never stop being a Lawrence Lion!

Walsh Jesuit High School - Mary Truax

Mary Truax is constantly inspired by the students in her biology classes at Walsh Jesuit High School. Following the Jesuit tradition of mission work and concern for social justice, students from Walsh go out onto the streets of Akron every Monday and interact with homeless people. Truax has also taken students to Cleveland to work and eat in soup kitchens, where she was impressed by their aplomb and compassion. “It’s amazing what a [teenager] will do when put in a position that would otherwise be uncomfortable,” she says. “What a wonderful opportunity for kids who are fairly privileged to participate and give back and be in solidarity with [them].”