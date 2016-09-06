Summit DD’s History

Summit County has a rich history of supporting adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and connecting them with the services needed to lead happy, satisfying lives.

Through the efforts of parent advocacy groups, Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board (Summit DD) was created in 1967 to administer and fund local programs in people’s own communities. Summit DD’s Weaver School and Workshop opened at a time when there were no school or vocational services for children or adults with developmental disabilities. In 1979, group homes provided new residential options for people whose only other option was institutionalized living.

Summit DD’s role has been ever-evolving as services for individuals with disabilities become more community-minded. It successfully transitioned all school-age children into their local school districts in 2007, where they could receive support and learn with their friends. Today, Summit DD supports more children in the community than ever, including early intervention services and community-based child care centers throughout the county.

From its early roots of advocacy and support, Summit DD’s role has grown to meet the needs of people with disabilities. Their 50 year history is testimony to the support of advocates and the greater community. Visit SummitDD.org to learn more.