Summit DD’s Journey Forward

Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board, or Summit DD, connects individuals with developmental disabilities to supports for living a healthy and satisfying life. By listening, creating person-centered plans tailored to each individual, and identifying the right-fit supports, they help more than 4,000 children and adults achieve greatness.

Summit DD’s role will continue to evolve and transition over the next four years, as they transition out of directly providing services to comply with a federal mandate. They will continue to focus on their core competencies of providing service coordination, early intervention, and oversight as they partner with over 400 providers and organizations to provide quality employment, residential, transportation, volunteer, and in-home living services. These partnerships create a team approach for finding the best services to support individuals with developmental disabilities and their families as they continue to work toward their personal goals.

This essential community resource is built on the support of advocates, families, staff and community who believe in their mission and vision. Together with the community and all its partners, Summit DD will continue to foster inclusion and create a community built by the abilities of ALL citizens. Find out more at SummitDD.org.