The Face of Pride

Zippy, the undisputed face of The University of Akron, will always take center court on UA’s campus and at Zips Basketball games. Alongside the marsupial mascot are a few human faces of campus. UA President, Matthew J. Wilson, served as the dean of Akron Law before taking on the role of president. His duties have expanded, as has the realization of UA’s importance to the city and region. The university impacts the community’s bottom line—empowering individuals and helping to shape the surrounding area.

University of Akron head coach Keith Dambrot is another important part of the campus culture, with a rich personal history linked to the institution. Born and raised in Akron, Dambrot spent his formative years roaming the UA campus and attending basketball games. His late mother, Faye, was a trend-setting professor at the university, teaching in the psychology department from 1966-89. Dambrot was a three-year starter, team captain, and team MVP for the Zips Baseball team, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in management in 1982. In addition, Dambrot’s daughter, Alysse, graduated from UA, and his son, Rob, will earn his degree from UA.

Before pacing the sidelines at UA, Dambrot became known as the man responsible for bringing the modest St. Vincent-St. Mary High School boys’ basketball team into the national spotlight. With Dambrot as head coach and LeBron James leading the team, the Fighting Irish won a pair of state championships in 2000 and 2001.

On January 3, 2017, Dambrot became Akron’s All-Time Wins Leader with his 289th victory when the Zips defeated Bowling Green 89-84 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The 2016-17 Men’s Basketball slogan, “Pride of the City,” was brought about as a way to instill pride in the city, just as the city takes pride in its athletes—a rallying cry for Akron. Go Zips!

