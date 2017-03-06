The Face of Wealth Management

× Expand Photo by Tylar Sutton

Paula R. Chesser specializes in managing wealth for affluent women and families planning for or currently experiencing a life event, such as retirement, loss of a loved one, job change or sudden financial windfall. She’s honed her skills over 30 years, developing the Chesser Wealth Management Experience and the Savvy Women Club.

For her, it’s all about who each person is and what they want to accomplish in life. She digs deep into each client’s thoughts, concerns and desires to design a customized Lifestyle Wealth Plan. Serving as a roadmap, this plan brings with it the confidence their financial life is in order.

From a young age, Paula has been passionate about wealth management. She was raised in a household where her father was the breadwinner while her mother took care of six children, managed the home, spearheaded the investment decisions and actively ran the budget. Paula learned her experience growing up was unique. Though many women may have a role in the household budget, they may not play a part in the investment decision process. Seeing that the industry had missed focusing on women’s wealth needs, she created the Savvy Women Club—a community that inspires all women to learn more about their wealth in a comfortable and engaging environment.

To learn more about Paula or if you are experiencing a life event, visit www.paulachesser.com.

Paula R. Chesser, Vice President and Senior Investment Consultant at Robert W. Baird & Co, Member SIPC.

330-664-5500