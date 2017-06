This comedy is based on the hit 1980 movie starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. When three female coworkers are pushed to the boiling point, they craft a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical boss. Porthouse Theatre, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $22-$40. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.kent.edu/porthouse.