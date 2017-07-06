“Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical Show

Winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical, this show is a sassy, sultry musical celebration of the legendary jazz great, Fats Waller. Although not quite a biography, the show evokes the humor and energy of an American original whose career ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood to concert stages worldwide. Porthouse Theatre, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 3143 O’Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $22-$40. www.kent.edu/porthouse.