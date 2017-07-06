“Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical Show

to Google Calendar - “Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical Show - 2017-07-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical Show - 2017-07-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical Show - 2017-07-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical Show - 2017-07-06 00:00:00

Porthouse Theater 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Akron, Ohio 44221

Winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical, this show is a sassy, sultry musical celebration of the legendary jazz great, Fats Waller. Although not quite a biography, the show evokes the humor and energy of an American original whose career ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood to concert stages worldwide. Porthouse Theatre, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 3143 O’Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $22-$40. www.kent.edu/porthouse.

Info
Porthouse Theater 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Akron, Ohio 44221 View Map
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical Show, Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - “Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical Show - 2017-07-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical Show - 2017-07-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical Show - 2017-07-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical Show - 2017-07-06 00:00:00

Tags

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

June 29, 2017

  • Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Friday

June 30, 2017

  • Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Saturday

July 1, 2017

Sunday

July 2, 2017

Monday

July 3, 2017

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 5, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search