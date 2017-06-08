Winner of the 2004 Tony “Triple Crown” for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, this laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. Princeton, along with his neighbors, struggles to find jobs, dates and his ever-elusive purpose in life. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.akroncivic.com.