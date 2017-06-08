“Avenue Q”

to Google Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Avenue Q” - 2017-06-08 00:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Winner of the 2004 Tony “Triple Crown” for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, this laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. Princeton, along with his neighbors, struggles to find jobs, dates and his ever-elusive purpose in life. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.akroncivic.com.

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map

Theater & Dance

to Google Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Avenue Q” - 2017-06-08 00:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search