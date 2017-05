This exhibition shakes off all of the traditional museum-goer behavior and asks visitors to use their sense of touch to experience the artwork. The museum commissioned a group of regional artists to create new works that actively engage audiences of all ages. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. Wed.-Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; $5-$7. Gallery admission is free every Thursday. www.akronartmuseum.org.