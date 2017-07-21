The 10th annual Hudson Wine Festival, is a benefit for the Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism and animal welfare support organizations in Northeast Ohio. Taking place Friday, July 21 from 4 – 10 pm and Saturday, July 22 from 2 – 10 pm, the festival is held along Village Way, in the beautiful First & Main Hudson shopping district.

The event will showcase over 150 wines from local, national and international producers as well as select craft beers and spirits. Guests will enjoy musical entertainment, food, and exhibitors along with various raffles throughout the weekend.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and include 10 tastings and a souvenir wine glass. Additional tastings are $1 each and available at the event. Weekend passes are also available!

For more information visit www.hudsonwinefestival.com.