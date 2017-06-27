122nd Army Band: Ohio Stands Ready!

The 122nd Army Band, under the command of CW2 Joseph Lewis, is excited to announce their 2017 Summer concert tour, “Ohio Stands Ready!” The Soldiers of the 122nd will be honoring those who have served the State of Ohio and the United States of America with music highlighting the inception of the Ohio Army National Guard and its role in every major conflict our nation has faced.

Music will pay homage to the service men and women of Ohio and track their part in the Civil War, World War 2, Desert Storm, and the ongoing Global War on Terror. Pieces will include Battle Hymn of the Republic, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, God Bless the USA, and the official march of the United States The Stars and Stripes Forever, among others. The Soldiers of the 122nd perform as multiple ensembles, including a concert band, big band, and rock band.

The concert begins at 7:00 PM and is FREE and open to the public.