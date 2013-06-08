12th Annual Akron Pet Expo

to Google Calendar - 12th Annual Akron Pet Expo - 2013-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 12th Annual Akron Pet Expo - 2013-06-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 12th Annual Akron Pet Expo - 2013-06-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - 12th Annual Akron Pet Expo - 2013-06-08 10:00:00

Hardesty Park - 1615 W. Market St. Akron, OH

http://akronperforms.com/ - Join WAKR, WONE and WQMX radio personalities along with FOX 8's Dick Goddard as the Rubber City Radio Group presents our 12th annual Akron Pet Expo Saturday June 8th at Hardesty Park in Akron. Hou...

Info
Hardesty Park - 1615 W. Market St. Akron, OH

to Google Calendar - 12th Annual Akron Pet Expo - 2013-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 12th Annual Akron Pet Expo - 2013-06-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 12th Annual Akron Pet Expo - 2013-06-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - 12th Annual Akron Pet Expo - 2013-06-08 10:00:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours