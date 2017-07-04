19th Annual Hudson Firecracker 5K

Kickoff Independence Day with a Hudson tradition that's fun for the whole family! Run the 5K or 1Mile Kids Run at Hudson Park Estates. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Summit County.
1 MILE KIDS RUN: $10/person, includes t-shirt. Begins at 8:30 AM. Trophies for top finishers for each age, ages 5 through 12. Ribbons for all runners.
5K RUN: $20/person, includes t-shirt. Begins at 8:45 AM. Trophies for male and female age group winners.
Register online at http://bit.ly/2017Firecracker. Online registration ends 7/3/2017 at 11:59 PM. Race-day registration and packet pick-up begins at 7 AM.
Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HudsonFirecracker5k
Info
Hudson Park Estates Pool Pavilion Blue Heron Drive, Hudson, Ohio 44236 View Map
please enable javascript to view