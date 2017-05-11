2017 New Ground Theatre Festival
May 11 – 20 | Cleveland Play House
The 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival (NGTF) will mark Cleveland Play House’s 12th annual showcase of new theatrical works. As in years past, offerings include a mixture of fully produced productions and play readings in their infancy—all by groundbreaking and nationally recognized playwrights. Part of the New Ground Theatre Festival’s mission is to offer playwrights the opportunity to test new work in front of an audience for the very first time, which gives Cleveland audiences the chance to witness the birth of these incredible new contributions to American Theatre.
216-241-6000 | clevelandplayhouse.com/shows/new-ground-theatre-festival
Disney’s Freaky Friday
Mainstage Anchor Production
book by BRIDGET CARPENTER
music and lyrics by TOM KITT & BRIAN YORKEY
based on the novel Freaky Friday by MARY RODGERS and the WALT DISNEY motion pictures
directed by CHRISTOPHER ASHLEY
Apr 15 – May 20 | Allen Theatre
These Mortal Hosts
Fully Produced World Premiere
written by ERIC COBLE
directed by LALEY LIPPARD
May 11 – 20 | The Helen
The Chinese Lady
Staged Reading
written by LLOYD SUH, recipient of the 2017 Roe Green Award
directed by LAURA KEPLEY
May 20 | The Helen
The Nolan Williams Project
Concert Reading of an Original Musical
written by NOLAN WILLIAMS, JR.
directed by ROBERT BARRY FLEMING
May 20 | Outcalt Theatre
Allen Theatre Complex 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115 View Map