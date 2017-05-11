2017 New Ground Theatre Festival

May 11 – 20 | Cleveland Play House

Sponsored by Honorary Producer Roe Green

The 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival (NGTF) will mark Cleveland Play House’s 12th annual showcase of new theatrical works. As in years past, offerings include a mixture of fully produced productions and play readings in their infancy—all by groundbreaking and nationally recognized playwrights. Part of the New Ground Theatre Festival’s mission is to offer playwrights the opportunity to test new work in front of an audience for the very first time, which gives Cleveland audiences the chance to witness the birth of these incredible new contributions to American Theatre.

Get tickets and learn more:

216-241-6000 | clevelandplayhouse.com/shows/new-ground-theatre-festival

Disney’s Freaky Friday

Mainstage Anchor Production

book by BRIDGET CARPENTER

music and lyrics by TOM KITT & BRIAN YORKEY

based on the novel Freaky Friday by MARY RODGERS and the WALT DISNEY motion pictures

directed by CHRISTOPHER ASHLEY

Apr 15 – May 20 | Allen Theatre

These Mortal Hosts

Fully Produced World Premiere

written by ERIC COBLE

directed by LALEY LIPPARD

May 11 – 20 | The Helen

The Chinese Lady

Staged Reading

written by LLOYD SUH, recipient of the 2017 Roe Green Award

directed by LAURA KEPLEY

May 20 | The Helen

The Nolan Williams Project

Concert Reading of an Original Musical

written by NOLAN WILLIAMS, JR.

directed by ROBERT BARRY FLEMING

May 20 | Outcalt Theatre