2017 New Ground Theatre Festival

to Google Calendar - 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival - 2017-05-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival - 2017-05-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival - 2017-05-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival - 2017-05-11 00:00:00

Allen Theatre Complex 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115

2017 New Ground Theatre Festival

May 11 – 20 | Cleveland Play House

Sponsored by Honorary Producer Roe Green

The 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival (NGTF) will mark Cleveland Play House’s 12th annual showcase of new theatrical works. As in years past, offerings include a mixture of fully produced productions and play readings in their infancy—all by groundbreaking and nationally recognized playwrights. Part of the New Ground Theatre Festival’s mission is to offer playwrights the opportunity to test new work in front of an audience for the very first time, which gives Cleveland audiences the chance to witness the birth of these incredible new contributions to American Theatre.

Get tickets and learn more:

216-241-6000 | clevelandplayhouse.com/shows/new-ground-theatre-festival

Disney’s Freaky Friday

Mainstage Anchor Production

book by BRIDGET CARPENTER

music and lyrics by TOM KITT & BRIAN YORKEY

based on the novel Freaky Friday by MARY RODGERS and the WALT DISNEY motion pictures

directed by CHRISTOPHER ASHLEY

Apr 15 – May 20 | Allen Theatre

These Mortal Hosts

Fully Produced World Premiere

written by ERIC COBLE

directed by LALEY LIPPARD

May 11 – 20 | The Helen

The Chinese Lady

Staged Reading

written by LLOYD SUH, recipient of the 2017 Roe Green Award

directed by LAURA KEPLEY

May 20 | The Helen

The Nolan Williams Project

Concert Reading of an Original Musical

written by NOLAN WILLIAMS, JR.

directed by ROBERT BARRY FLEMING

May 20 | Outcalt Theatre

Info

Allen Theatre Complex 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

216-241-6000

to Google Calendar - 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival - 2017-05-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival - 2017-05-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival - 2017-05-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival - 2017-05-11 00:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

April 4, 2017

Wednesday

April 5, 2017

Thursday

April 6, 2017

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search