20th Anniversary Medina Baggataway Lacrosse Invitational

Medina, Ohio

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Event Type: Sporting Event

Link: https://leagueathletics.com/Default.asp?org=MEDINAYOUTHLACROSSE.COM

2017 marks the Baggatway’s 20th Anniversary! This year the Invitational will be played on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, 2017, and it has now become one of the premier and largest youth tournaments in the United States!

The tournament attracts teams from all corners of Ohio, and teams from Pennsylvania, New York, and Michigan, with over 9,000 players, families, and friends enjoying the City of Medina during the invitational weekend.

Info
Medina, Ohio

