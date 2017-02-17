23rd Annual Medina Ice Festival

Medina Public Square

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: Free

Event Type: Arts & Culture,Exhibit,Fairs & Festivals,Performance

Featured Event: Yes

Enjoy four days of frozen fun as one of Medina's favorite events returns to the Historic District. Nearly 80 specialty carvings will be on view starting Friday afternoon through Monday.

Each day, more works of frozen art are added to the Square during the competitions. Visit during the day and see the carving take place. Visit during the night, and see each sculpture illuminated with multi-colored LED lights. It's a magical time to walk through the Square.

Friday, February 17

Lighting of the Fire &amp; Ice Tower: 7:00PM

Fire &amp; Ice? Yep, and it's awesome. We stack the ice high, then light a fire inside. Presented by: Excalibur Auto Body

Saturday, February 18

Individual Carving Competition, 1-4pm

Some of the best carvers from across the country compete for prizes in this fast and furious contest. Presented by: Main Street Medina

Sunday, February 19 &amp; Monday, February 20

Nearly 80 custom ice carvings on display throughout the Historic District. Shop. Dine. Have a Great Time!

Info
