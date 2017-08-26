3rd Annual BrittFit Free Family Fitness Event

The Chapel 1391 State Road, City of Wadsworth, Ohio 44281

The 3rd Annual BrittFit Free Family Fitness Event is coming, Saturday, August 26th from 10am-1pm. This event is FREE, requires NO PREREGISTRATION and is fun for the whole family!!

For the 1st year ever, we're taking the fun both inside and outside!

Inside:

• Be one of the 1st 50 guests and received a swag bag filled with great goodies from local and national companies

• Participate in FREE family fitness class demos,

• Browse lots of awesome family-friendly vendors

• Enter the raffles and door prizes

• Purchase refreshments or BrittFit Apparel

Outside:

• Bouncy houses

• Photo Opp Boards

• Obstacle Course

• Smoothies!

Save the date and join us!

Info
The Chapel 1391 State Road, City of Wadsworth, Ohio 44281 View Map
Kids & Family
330-960-1077
