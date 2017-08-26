The 3rd Annual BrittFit Free Family Fitness Event is coming, Saturday, August 26th from 10am-1pm. This event is FREE, requires NO PREREGISTRATION and is fun for the whole family!!
For the 1st year ever, we're taking the fun both inside and outside!
Inside:
• Be one of the 1st 50 guests and received a swag bag filled with great goodies from local and national companies
• Participate in FREE family fitness class demos,
• Browse lots of awesome family-friendly vendors
• Enter the raffles and door prizes
• Purchase refreshments or BrittFit Apparel
Outside:
• Bouncy houses
• Photo Opp Boards
• Obstacle Course
• Smoothies!
Save the date and join us!