The 3rd Annual BrittFit Free Family Fitness Event is coming, Saturday, August 26th from 10am-1pm. This event is FREE, requires NO PREREGISTRATION and is fun for the whole family!!

For the 1st year ever, we're taking the fun both inside and outside!

Inside:

• Be one of the 1st 50 guests and received a swag bag filled with great goodies from local and national companies

• Participate in FREE family fitness class demos,

• Browse lots of awesome family-friendly vendors

• Enter the raffles and door prizes

• Purchase refreshments or BrittFit Apparel

Outside:

• Bouncy houses

• Photo Opp Boards

• Obstacle Course

• Smoothies!

Save the date and join us!