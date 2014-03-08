A Midsummer Night's Dream, a fully staged production

http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - The Akron Symphony Orchestra presents our first fully-staged production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream set to Mendelssohn's composition of the same name. This production will feature me...
http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - The Akron Symphony Orchestra presents our first fully-staged production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream set to Mendelssohn's composition of the same name. This production will feature me...
Akron Life in ClevelandCuyahoga Valley Photographic Society
-
Art & ExhibitionsDisappearing Four-patch Quilting Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicHouse Concert: Ed Caner
-
Baker Media Group