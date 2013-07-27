Akron Arts Expo

Google Calendar - Akron Arts Expo - 2013-07-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Arts Expo - 2013-07-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Arts Expo - 2013-07-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Arts Expo - 2013-07-27 10:00:00

Hardesty Park - 1615 W. Market St. Akron, OH

http://akronperforms.com/ - The Akron Arts Expo is a nationally recognized juried show with over 165 artists, ribbon and cash awards, artist award dinner, artist breakfasts, great food, an interactive children's area, silent ...

Info
Hardesty Park - 1615 W. Market St. Akron, OH

Google Calendar - Akron Arts Expo - 2013-07-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Arts Expo - 2013-07-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Arts Expo - 2013-07-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Arts Expo - 2013-07-27 10:00:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours