Akron Symphony Orchestra: Bach's Brandenburgs

Google Calendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra: Bach's Brandenburgs - 2013-02-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra: Bach's Brandenburgs - 2013-02-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra: Bach's Brandenburgs - 2013-02-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra: Bach's Brandenburgs - 2013-02-09 20:00:00

E.J. Thomas Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - Jeannette Sorrell, guest conductor, harpsichord

Olivier Brault, violin

Barbara O'Brien, flute

No musician has brought more imagination and joy to the programming and presentation of concert...

Info
E.J. Thomas Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music

Google Calendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra: Bach's Brandenburgs - 2013-02-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra: Bach's Brandenburgs - 2013-02-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra: Bach's Brandenburgs - 2013-02-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra: Bach's Brandenburgs - 2013-02-09 20:00:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours