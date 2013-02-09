Akron Symphony Orchestra: Bach's Brandenburgs

http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - Jeannette Sorrell, guest conductor, harpsichord
Olivier Brault, violin
Barbara O'Brien, flute
No musician has brought more imagination and joy to the programming and presentation of concert...
http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - Jeannette Sorrell, guest conductor, harpsichord
Olivier Brault, violin
Barbara O'Brien, flute
No musician has brought more imagination and joy to the programming and presentation of concert...
Akron Life in ClevelandCuyahoga Valley Photographic Society
-
Art & ExhibitionsDisappearing Four-patch Quilting Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicHouse Concert: Ed Caner
-
Baker Media Group