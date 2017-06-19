Akron ZooMobile

Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Audience: Children,Teens

Cost: Free

Event Type: Educational

Our Friends from the Akron Zoo will let you get face to face with fascinating creatures and teach you interesting animal facts. &nbsp;

