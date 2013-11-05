Alton Brown Live!

Google Calendar - Alton Brown Live! - 2013-11-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Brown Live! - 2013-11-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Brown Live! - 2013-11-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Alton Brown Live! - 2013-11-05 19:30:00

E. J. Thomas Hall - The University of Akron - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - Television's Alton Brown Comes To EJ Thomas Hall In Akron, For An Evening Of Fun!

In the late 1990s Alton Brown reinvented the food show with his award winning Good Eats. Now with this live, trav...

Info
E. J. Thomas Hall - The University of Akron - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

Google Calendar - Alton Brown Live! - 2013-11-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Brown Live! - 2013-11-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Brown Live! - 2013-11-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Alton Brown Live! - 2013-11-05 19:30:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours