Arts Council Classes

Audience: Children,Teens
Cost: Free
Event Type: Educational
Grades 4 & UP
Celebrate the Arts - with The Art of Paper Folding
To register call 330-483-4966 or visit MedinaCountyArtsCouncil.org
Audience: Children,Teens
Cost: Free
Event Type: Educational
Grades 4 & UP
Celebrate the Arts - with The Art of Paper Folding
To register call 330-483-4966 or visit MedinaCountyArtsCouncil.org
Art & ExhibitionsHudson Art Hop
-
Charity & FundraisersSummit County Special Olympics Car Wash
-
Festivals & FairsSow & Grow Farm Festival and Plant Sale
-
Kids & FamilyLil' Chefs Family Event
-
Festivals & FairsSow & Grow Farm Festival and Plant Sale
-
Baker Media Group